Universal Safety Products, Inc. Reports First-Quarter Results
| UNIVERSAL SAFETY PRODUCTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
| Three Months Ended June 30,
| 2025
|2024
|Sales
|$
|3,824,247
|$
|4,598,516
| Net Income (Loss):
| 1,810,321
| (442,206
|)
|Net Income (Loss) per share – basic and diluted
|0.78
|(0.19
|)
| Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
| Basic and diluted
| 2,312,887
| 2,312,887
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|ASSETS
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
| Cash
| $
| 3,820,394
| $
| 321,539
|Accounts receivable and amount due from factor
|2,676,543
|2,955,164
|Inventory
|1,012,259
|5,106,588
|Prepaid expense
|71,030
|132,241
| TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|7,580.226
|8,515,532
|PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS–NET
|-
|149,925
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|7,580,226
|$
|8,665,457
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
| Line of credit – factor
| $
|-
| $
| 2,223,419
|Short-term portion of operating lease liability
|-
|132,659
|Accounts payable
|260,212
|1,526,605
|Accrued liabilities
|345,982
|261,953
| TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
| 606,194
| 4,144,636
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|-
|-
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
| Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized
20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887
at June 30, 2025 and 2024
|23,129
|23,129
|Additional paid-in capital
|12,885,841
|12,885,841
|Accumulated Deficit
|(5,934,938
|)
|(8,388,149
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|6,974,032
|4,520,821
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|7,580,226
|$
|8,665,457
Contact: Harvey Grossblatt, CEO
Universal Safety Products, Inc.
(410) 363-3000, Ext. 224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment