Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC Provides A Status Update


2025-08-19 07:46:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bayport Intermediate Holdco PLC provides a status update on corporate and reorganization and notifies noteholders of its outstanding Senior Secured Floating Rate Social Notes of technical breaches of its finance documents.

  • Project Blue - BIH PLC Cleansing Announcement
