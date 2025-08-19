Amplify Etfs Launches The Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF (SLJY)
Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
There is no guarantee that distributions will be made. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve the Target Option Premium in any given investment period.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The fund is new with limited operating history. The Fund is actively-managed, and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. A higher portfolio turnover will cause the Fund to incur additional transaction costs and may result in higher taxes when Shares are held in a taxable account.
The Fund invests in the equity securities of companies in the metals and mining industry included in the SILJ ETF. Metals and mining investments can be speculative and more volatile than other sectors. As a non-diversified fund, it holds fewer assets and is more exposed to issuer volatility. Option prices are volatile, influenced by asset value, rates, and policies. FLEX Options may be less liquid, making it harder to close positions at preferred times or prices. The Fund plans monthly distributions, partly as return of capital, which lowers cost basis and may increase future taxes, even if shares are sold at a loss.
Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and Tidal Investments, LLC serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser.
Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
