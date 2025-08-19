Amplify Etfs Launches The Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF (SLJY)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covered call strategy on junior silver mining stocks targets 18% annualized option income and capital appreciation CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the launch of the Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF (NYSE Arca: SLJY). SLJY seeks to provide annualized option premium income of 18% as well as potential capital appreciation by combining exposure to junior silver mining companies with a covered call options strategy. SLJY invests in a portfolio of junior silver mining companies similar to those in the Nasdaq Junior Silver MinersTM Index. The fund may also invest directly in the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ). In an effort to generate income, SLJY uses an options strategy that involves selling out-of-the-money call options-contracts set at prices above the current market value-aiming to capture income from market volatility in those securities. The Fund seeks to pay dividend distributions monthly. At the same time, the strategy seeks price appreciation potential through upside participation if the value of the underlying stocks rises. SILJ has grown to more than $1.5 billion in assets as more investors see the market dynamics supporting junior silver mining companies and the adjacent companies potentially benefitting from renewed investor interest in silver.1 SLJY is a companion product that seeks to deliver a high level of portfolio income while maintaining exposure to the underlying theme. “Silver macro tailwinds, including increased industrial demand driven by artificial intelligence, electrification, and evolving monetary policy make a compelling case for silver,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.“We're excited to introduce a new strategy that combines the demand we've seen in SILJ with our YieldSmartTM suite of options-based income ETFs. Unlike many option income ETFs that focus on eye popping yields but sacrifice total return to investors, YieldSmart ETFs from Amplify thoughtfully balance income generation with capital appreciation potential. The YieldSmart tagline 'Smarter Options, Smarter Outcomes' summarizes our belief in this approach.” SLJY aims to offer investors a differentiated income stream by targeting a segment of the market with historically low correlation to traditional equities and bonds, thus further diversifying income portfolios. For more information about SLJY, visit AmplifyETFs.com/SLJY . About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $12.6 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 7/31/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit . 1 As of 7/31/25



Sales Contact: Media Contact: Amplify ETFs Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs 855-267-3837 Kerry Davis ... 610-228-2098 ...

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that distributions will be made. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve the Target Option Premium in any given investment period.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The fund is new with limited operating history. The Fund is actively-managed, and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. A higher portfolio turnover will cause the Fund to incur additional transaction costs and may result in higher taxes when Shares are held in a taxable account.

The Fund invests in the equity securities of companies in the metals and mining industry included in the SILJ ETF. Metals and mining investments can be speculative and more volatile than other sectors. As a non-diversified fund, it holds fewer assets and is more exposed to issuer volatility. Option prices are volatile, influenced by asset value, rates, and policies. FLEX Options may be less liquid, making it harder to close positions at preferred times or prices. The Fund plans monthly distributions, partly as return of capital, which lowers cost basis and may increase future taxes, even if shares are sold at a loss.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and Tidal Investments, LLC serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.