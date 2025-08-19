Battery Leader Nanointech Partners With Vocai To Deliver Advanced Electrified Mobility And Energy Storage Safety, Accurate Analytics, And Real-Time Intelligence

Partnership integrates Vocai's ED-10A series into Nanointech's battery packs for e-Buses, Low-Speed Electric Vehicles (LSEVs), and Energy Storage Systems

WONJU, South Korea and PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanointech Co., Ltd., a leading battery pack supplier and Vocai Ltd., a pioneer of next-gen battery safety and analytics, today announced they have signed a definitive agreement for the supply of Vocai's ED-10A product series for use with Nanointech's battery packs. The partnership is set to deliver the industry's most advanced battery intelligence and safety capabilities.

Vocai's groundbreaking ED-10A product series transforms unseen chemical data into real-time intelligence for batteries, providing unprecedented early detection capabilities for battery degradation, thermal runaway, and failure events, which are superior to existing fire prevention technologies. Its molecular-level gas sensing technology enables never-seen-before insights into battery performance.

The ED-10A product series breaks barriers when it comes to battery safety and accurate analytics. Designed for batteries used in energy storage systems (BESS), e-buses and LSEVs, it delivers the most advanced fire prevention, extended battery longevity, increased capacity, and accelerated charging speeds.

Nanointech's upcoming smart battery solutions, integrated with Vocai's advanced safety technology, will deliver next-generation electrification and energy storage systems that set new standards for safety in public transportation, safeguard fleet investments, and contribute to a safer future for communities worldwide.

The partnership will enable Nanointech to expand its business to additional global markets, including stationary energy storage for utilities, commercial, and industrial facilities seeking zero carbon emissions. Battery packs featuring Vocai's ED-10A technology are expected to ship during 2026.

"Partnering with VOCAI enables Nanointech to integrate world-class battery safety and predictive analytics directly into our smart battery pack systems," said Byung-Ho Park, CEO of Nanointech. "This collaboration is a strategic step that not only enhances the intelligence and reliability of our products but also strengthens our leadership in the battery pack industry and positions us to capture new opportunities in the fast-growing global energy storage market."

"Our partnership with Nanointech represents a pivotal moment in enhancing battery safety and performance capabilities at industrial scale," said Shai Gepshtein, CEO of Vocai. "We are proud to partner with Nanointech as it sets out to redefine industry benchmarks for battery safety, performance, and analytics by integrating our unique battery gas-sensing innovations."

About Nanointech

Nanointech Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of advanced battery pack solutions for electric buses, low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs), and energy storage systems. With a strong foundation in high-reliability manufacturing and integrated Battery Management Systems (BMS), Nanointech delivers high-performance, field-proven battery packs tailored for the global e-mobility and energy storage markets.

About Vocai

Vocai is the pioneer of earliest battery failure detection and accurate battery analytics for energy storage and electrification. Vocai's disruptive solutions turn unseen chemical data into real-time intelligence for batteries, providing ultra-sensitive detection capabilities that enable effective fire prevention and performance optimization.

Media Contacts

Nanointech Media Contact:

Eui-Chan Jang, CTO & Business Development Officer

Email: [email protected]

Website:

Vocai Media Contact:

Shai Yaniv, Chief Product & Business Development Officer

Email: [email protected]

Website:

Additional Resources:

Vocai LinkedIn: linkedin/company/vocaitech/

SOURCE Vocai

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED