Battery Leader Nanointech Partners With Vocai To Deliver Advanced Electrified Mobility And Energy Storage Safety, Accurate Analytics, And Real-Time Intelligence
Partnership integrates Vocai's ED-10A series into Nanointech's battery packs for e-Buses, Low-Speed Electric Vehicles (LSEVs), and Energy Storage Systems
WONJU, South Korea and PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanointech Co., Ltd., a leading battery pack supplier and Vocai Ltd., a pioneer of next-gen battery safety and analytics, today announced they have signed a definitive agreement for the supply of Vocai's ED-10A product series for use with Nanointech's battery packs. The partnership is set to deliver the industry's most advanced battery intelligence and safety capabilities.
Vocai's groundbreaking ED-10A product series transforms unseen chemical data into real-time intelligence for batteries, providing unprecedented early detection capabilities for battery degradation, thermal runaway, and failure events, which are superior to existing fire prevention technologies. Its molecular-level gas sensing technology enables never-seen-before insights into battery performance.
The ED-10A product series breaks barriers when it comes to battery safety and accurate analytics. Designed for batteries used in energy storage systems (BESS), e-buses and LSEVs, it delivers the most advanced fire prevention, extended battery longevity, increased capacity, and accelerated charging speeds.
Nanointech's upcoming smart battery solutions, integrated with Vocai's advanced safety technology, will deliver next-generation electrification and energy storage systems that set new standards for safety in public transportation, safeguard fleet investments, and contribute to a safer future for communities worldwide.
The partnership will enable Nanointech to expand its business to additional global markets, including stationary energy storage for utilities, commercial, and industrial facilities seeking zero carbon emissions. Battery packs featuring Vocai's ED-10A technology are expected to ship during 2026.
"Partnering with VOCAI enables Nanointech to integrate world-class battery safety and predictive analytics directly into our smart battery pack systems," said Byung-Ho Park, CEO of Nanointech. "This collaboration is a strategic step that not only enhances the intelligence and reliability of our products but also strengthens our leadership in the battery pack industry and positions us to capture new opportunities in the fast-growing global energy storage market."
"Our partnership with Nanointech represents a pivotal moment in enhancing battery safety and performance capabilities at industrial scale," said Shai Gepshtein, CEO of Vocai. "We are proud to partner with Nanointech as it sets out to redefine industry benchmarks for battery safety, performance, and analytics by integrating our unique battery gas-sensing innovations."
About Nanointech
Nanointech Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of advanced battery pack solutions for electric buses, low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs), and energy storage systems. With a strong foundation in high-reliability manufacturing and integrated Battery Management Systems (BMS), Nanointech delivers high-performance, field-proven battery packs tailored for the global e-mobility and energy storage markets.
About Vocai
Vocai is the pioneer of earliest battery failure detection and accurate battery analytics for energy storage and electrification. Vocai's disruptive solutions turn unseen chemical data into real-time intelligence for batteries, providing ultra-sensitive detection capabilities that enable effective fire prevention and performance optimization.
Media Contacts
Nanointech Media Contact:
Eui-Chan Jang, CTO & Business Development Officer
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Vocai Media Contact:
Shai Yaniv, Chief Product & Business Development Officer
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Additional Resources:
Vocai LinkedIn: linkedin/company/vocaitech/
SOURCE VocaiWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment