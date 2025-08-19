Office Beacon Accelerates South African Expansion With Appointment Of Yathir Kallichurum As Recruiting Manager
"My focus is on building a talent ecosystem in South Africa, from graduates to seasoned professionals, using data-driven recruitment and strategic partnerships," said Kallichurum. "We're not just hiring; we're investing in the community."
The South African expansion comes at a pivotal time for the region's outsourcing sector, which benefits from multilingual talent, favourable time zones, and government incentives. Office Beacon's recruitment strategy includes forming partnerships with local universities and training organisations, alongside the adoption of AI-driven hiring tools to streamline processes and attract exceptional candidates.
"Yathir's leadership will accelerate our efforts to develop a sustainable talent pipeline that meets the needs of our clients worldwide while creating high-value jobs and upskilling local professionals," said Pranav Dalal, CEO of Office Beacon. "This is not just a growth plan; it's a long-term investment in South Africa's people and economy."
As part of its employee value proposition, Office Beacon offers training programmes, defined career paths, and remote/hybrid work opportunities, positioning itself as an employer of choice in the region.
This initiative aligns with the company's broader vision for innovation, global leadership, and community impact, ensuring South Africa plays a central role in Office Beacon's future success.
About Office Beacon
Founded in 2001, Office Beacon is a trusted global provider of outsourcing solutions, serving businesses of all sizes across a variety of sectors. Known for reliability, innovation, and exceptional client service, the company delivers cost-effective, high-quality staffing and business solutions worldwide.
