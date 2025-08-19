Frenos Partners With N2K To Power First AI Native OT Security Posture Management Platform With Industry Validated Intelligence

Partnership brings together cybersecurity certification datasets to train and benchmark the industry's first autonomous OT security posture management platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frenos, the pioneer in AI native operational technology (OT) security posture management, today announced a strategic partnership with N2K Networks, the industry's only true news to knowledge network serving public and private sector cybersecurity organizations and millions of operators, analysts, and leaders across the globe through its N2K CyberWire media platform and N2K Certify, its industry-leading certification practice tests.

This collaboration integrates N2K's comprehensive professional certification dataset into Frenos' SAIRA (Simulated Adversarial Intelligence Reasoning Agent), creating the industry's first OT security platform powered by industry validated intelligence rather than generic AI models. N2K's powerful cybersecurity certification knowledge base encompasses the knowledge and skills required for more than 100 of the industry's most valued certifications. This living dataset has evolved with the industry for over 25 years and is continuously updated to reflect the latest standards and technology changes. Trusted by the world's leading training platforms, N2K's knowledge base helps users advance up the knowledge curve while making the companies they serve more adaptable and resilient.

"This partnership fundamentally changes what's possible in OT security," said Harry Thomas, Co-Founder and CTO of Frenos. "We're not just building another AI that finds vulnerabilities; we're creating one that thinks with the same professional rigor as certified security experts. N2K's data bridges the gap between academic AI and the real-world expertise that critical infrastructure demands."

Transforming OT Security from Reactive to Proactive

For the past decade, OT asset owners have successfully deployed first-generation security tools that established critical foundations in threat detection, response, and visibility. Now, Frenos introduces the industry's first second-generation OT platform, a revolutionary leap forward that harnesses and amplifies these existing investments. By intelligently combining data streams from first-generation tools with other diverse IT/OT cybersecurity datasets, Frenos delivers unprecedented context and prioritization that empowers organizations to dramatically advance and scale their OT security programs.

At the heart of this transformation is Frenos' AI agent SAIRA, powered by N2K's extensive certification knowledge base, delivering insights with the depth and expertise of a professional certified across more than 100 industry credentials. This groundbreaking integration enables security teams to make decisions with the collective wisdom of the industry's most qualified experts at their fingertips.

"N2K has earned the cybersecurity community's trust by delivering news, intelligence, and knowledge products that develop the industry's top talent," said Peter Kilpe, CEO of N2K Networks. "Now, that same professional expertise used to certify human experts is being applied to train AI systems that protect our most critical infrastructure. Our partnership with Frenos represents a breakthrough in scaling professional expertise through AI."

"Critical infrastructure security isn't about finding every possible vulnerability, it's about understanding which combinations of techniques and weaknesses could actually disrupt operations," added Thomas. "N2K's professional standards give SAIRA the operational context to evaluate which vulnerabilities pose immediate threats versus those that can be addressed in future cycles, while providing ranked alternative mitigation strategies when traditional patching is not feasible for operational continuity."

Professional Intelligence at Machine Speed

The partnership leverages N2K's extensive exam and certification knowledge base, which has been used to train and certify over 1.5 million cybersecurity professionals. This high-quality, structured knowledge transforms how Frenos validates its AI capabilities, moving beyond superficial testing to measure whether SAIRA truly understands complex professional concepts.

Expanding the Vision

Looking forward, Frenos and N2K plan to expand their collaboration beyond exam data to include course materials, case studies, and professional development content. This deeper integration will further enhance SAIRA's ability to reason about complex OT security scenarios with the nuance and judgment of experienced professionals.

"While others optimize for generic benchmarks, we're measuring success against real certification standards," said Thomas. "This partnership ensures that when SAIRA identifies a critical attack path, it's not just mathematically probable, it's validated against the same standards that certify human professionals."

The partnership positions Frenos as the first OT security company to systematically benchmark and train AI models against professional certification standards, ensuring enterprise customers receive domain expertise, not just conversational ability.

About Frenos

Frenos is the pioneer in AI native OT security posture management, protecting all 16 critical infrastructure sectors with its autonomous security platform. By combining digital twin technology with SAIRA, an AI reasoning agent, Frenos enables organizations to continuously assess, prioritize, and defend mission critical environments. Purpose-built for OT environments and developed alongside partners from five critical infrastructure sectors, Frenos is helping operational technology operators understand their posture today to protect against tomorrow's threats. Learn more at frenos.

About N2K Networks

From news to knowledge, N2K delivers critical industry insights, strategic intelligence, and performance-driven learning products that empower cybersecurity professionals to adapt, grow, and lead with confidence in an ever-evolving industry. Trusted by the most influential leaders and operators, N2K collaborates with the world's top cybersecurity technology companies, training providers, and knowledge platforms, and partners with organizations ranging from Fortune 100 enterprises to fast-growing startups. N2K and its globally trusted brands like N2K CyberWire connect the cybersecurity ecosystem and help security businesses and professionals grow.

Visit N2K to discover more about our learning products and enterprise offerings. Sign up for our industry leading podcasts and newsletters at N2K CyberWire .

SOURCE Frenos

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED