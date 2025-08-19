Capstreet-Backed Allpoints Services Corp. Names David Rosenwasser As CEO And Marissa Berger As CFO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allpoints Services Corp. (“Allpoints”), a tech-enabled provider of construction surveying services to high-volume homebuilders, announced today the appointments of David Rosenwasser as CEO and Marissa Berger as CFO. Allpoints is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Allpoints provides plot plan, form, and final surveys for high-volume homebuilders in Texas, Florida and Georgia. Allpoints also offers stakeout and preconstruction services, scheduling assistance and regulatory updates, with the goal of maximizing efficiency, minimizing costs and improving customer experience.

Mr. Rosenwasser joins Allpoints from multifamily flooring company Redi Carpet, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer. Previously, he was CEO of PinnacleART, an engineering services company, and Chief Operating Officer at GulfMark Offshore, an operator of offshore support vessels. Mr. Rosenwasser has also served on the boards of Forbes Energy Services and Offshore Marine Service Association. He began his career in the Natural Resources Group at Lehman Brothers and holds a B.A. in management from Texas A&M University and a J.D. from New York Law School.

“I'm excited to join Allpoints and help drive company initiatives that enhance efficiency and support sustainable growth,” said Mr. Rosenwasser.“Allpoints has entered a new chapter with Capstreet's recent investment, and I look forward to partnering with Capstreet and the rest of the management team to expand the company's market presence, while maintaining a focus on operational excellence, and a commitment to customer service.”

Ms. Berger comes to Allpoints from residential services provider Stronghouse Solutions, where she was Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, having previously worked at Cox Media Group as the Director, Financial Planning & Analysis. She began her career in accounting and financial advisory at The Siegfried Group and Doeren Mayhew. Ms. Berger graduated from Central Michigan University with a double major in accounting and information systems and is a CPA in the state of Texas.

“I'm honored to join Allpoints at such an exciting time in its growth,” Ms. Berger said.“Our new leadership team, with Capstreet's support, is purpose built to drive strategic financial initiatives, support innovation, and seize upon strategic opportunities in today's market.”

“We believe David's diverse background within the services industry and Marissa's experience in finance and advisory will be valuable as Allpoints looks to expand its footprint across the Southern U.S. and add adjacent services to better serve new and existing customers,” said Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group, and Executive Chair at Allpoints.“Capstreet looks forward to supporting the company as it embarks on this next chapter.”

About Allpoints Services Corp.

Allpoints Services Corp. is a provider of tech-enabled residential construction surveys and tailored services for high-volume homebuilders. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Houston, TX, with satellite offices in Dallas, Austin and Lakeland, FL, Allpoints also assists clients with scheduling and regulatory needs to help them streamline the building process. For more information, visit .

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, .

Contact:

Lambert by LLYC

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, ...

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, ...