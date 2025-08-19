Uny, In Partnership With Glovo, Introduces Next‐Generation Digital Display Advertising: Dynamic, Targeted And Electric

Pepsi Digital OOH Campaign in partnership with Glovo and Uny

- Eduard Anghel, Head of Innovation and Vision at UnyBUCHAREST, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Uny , Europe's pioneer in electric mobility infrastructure and Infrastructure‐as‐a‐Service (IaaS), has officially launched its mobile digital out‐of‐home (DOOH) advertising network in Romania, integrating large‐format LED displays across Glovo 's newest generation of electric vehicles.The first rollout features 10 brand‐new, four‐door Glovo electric cars, each equipped with full‐motion LED screens mounted for maximum street‐level visibility. All vehicles operate with zero emissions and are enabled by Uny's proprietary battery swap system, ensuring continuous uptime and extended coverage hours.As part of this launch, the yellow vehicles powered by Uny became moving billboards on the streets of Bucharest. While completing real-time deliveries, the fleet showcased Pepsi's UNTOLD festival campaign to audiences across the city.Uny's data driven approach meant adaptive routes and broad urban coverage, delivered on fully electric vehicles that traveled over 14,200 kilometers and helped reduce approximately 1,17 tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to conventional delivery vehicles.Uny's mobile DOOH offers advertisers:· High‐impact urban reach on key routes and in retail areas· Dynamic targeting by time, zone, and audience movement patterns· Changing visuals anytime without delays· Aligning brands with zero‐emission transport· Event and location activation, following major events like festivals“With this launch, we're merging two capabilities that brands need right now: sustainable mobility and flexible, high‐impact outdoor media. It's an opportunity for advertisers to reach people where they are, in motion, while aligning their message with a green initiative. The Pepsi activation in partnership with Glovo shows what's possible when creativity and technology come together”, said Eduard Anghel, Head of Innovation and Vision at Uny.Uny will continue expanding its DOOH network alongside its electric vehicle and swap‐station footprint, enabling brands to scale flexible, data‐driven campaigns across multiple European cities.About UnyUny (ex-E-Mobility Rentals) is a European pioneering provider of sustainable urban mobility solutions, transforming last-mile delivery and urban logistics across Europe and beyond. With a complete ecosystem that includes a diverse fleet of electric vehicles, universal swappable batteries, solar-powered back-up battery swap stations and hassle-free maintenance and insurance services, Uny offers businesses and municipalities a seamless, scalable solution to achieve their operational and ESG goals.For more information, visit , follow on LinkedIn or contact at ....About GlovoGlovo is a leading technological platform connecting customers, businesses, and couriers, offering multicategory on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, and high street retail stores. As a frontrunner in Quick Commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, Glovo's vision is to build the largest online marketplace to give everyone access to anything in their city within minutes. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, it operates across 23 countries in Europe, Central Asia, and Africa. For more information about Glovo, please visit:

