MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 35.8% CAGR | Cloud Artificial Intelligence Market Reach USD 887 Billion by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global cloud AI market size was valued at USD 42.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 887 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 289 Pages) at:Driving FactorsThe increasing availability of cloud-based AI services, the growing usage of mobile devices, and the surge in technological advancements are the major factors that drive the growth of the global cloud artificial intelligence market. However, data privacy, security concerns and costs and budget constraints hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in integration of industry 4.0, creates opportunities for Cloud Artificial Intelligence solutions to optimize business operations.Market SegmentationThe cloud AI market is segmented into component, technology, industry vertical, and region. The report provides information on various components including solutions and service. In addition, it is categorized by different solution technology deep learning, ai and machine learning, natural language processing (NLP) and others. The details of the industry vertical namely BFSI, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, automotive & transportation, government and defense and others are also provided in the report. In addition, it analyzes the current market trends across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe market players operating in the cloud artificial intelligence market analysis are Google LLC, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Apple Inc., Salesforce Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Infosys Limited and QlikTech International AB. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the cloud artificial intelligence industry globally.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the cloud artificial intelligence market revenue. The increase in the usage of cloud artificial intelligence solutions in businesses to improve productivity and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 41.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of cloud-based solutions.The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-third of the cloud artificial intelligence market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the high level of security and cost efficiency provided by the cloud AI solutions. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 38.3% from 2023 to 2032, as businesses intending to implement cloud artificial intelligence technologies find cloud computing's benefits, such as scalability, flexibility, and lower infrastructure costs, compelling.The deep learning segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on technology, the deep learning segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than two-fifths of the cloud artificial intelligence market revenue, owing to growth in the usage of deep learning solutions in several industries. However, the others segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 41.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides several advantages such as reducing costs, supporting business, and effectively controlling the business environment in the organization.The IT and telecommunications segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on industry vertical, the IT and telecommunications segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-fourth of the cloud artificial intelligence market revenue, owing to the adoption of cloud artificial intelligence tools has become an integral part of these organizations to sustain in the competitive market. However, the automotive and transportation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 43.0% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in adoption of IoT devices in these organizations is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (289 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario● The cloud artificial intelligence market witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the dramatically increased dependence on digital devices. The surge in online presence of people during the period of COVID-19-induced lockdowns and social distancing policies fueled the need for cloud artificial intelligence solutions.● In addition, with the majority of the population confined in homes during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses needed to optimize their business operations and offerings to maximize their revenue opportunities while optimizing their operations to support the rapidly evolving business environment post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:Digital Transformation MarketCustomer Journey Analytics MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. 