Air Canada To Gradually Resume Service Today After Reaching 'Agreement' With Flight Attendants To End Strike
The report added that Air Canada will gradually resume service from Tuesday after reaching an 'agreement' with flight attendants to end the strike.
Taking to Facebook, the CUPE's Air Canada branch said, as quoted by AFP, "The Strike has ended. We have a tentative agreement we will bring forward to you. We are required to advise our membership that we must fully cooperate with resumption of operations."
The CUPE in its statement also stated that the new agreement will guarantee members' pay for work performed while planes are on the ground.
More to follow...
