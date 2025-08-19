DB Investing Launches DB Social App, Now Live On Ios & Android

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DB Investing, a leading multi-asset brokerage licensed by multiple global regulators, has announced the launch of its DB Social App, now live on iOS and Android. This innovative platform is designed to transform the trading experience by combining advanced tools with a connected global community.With operations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia, DB Investing continues to deliver technology-driven solutions that empower traders worldwide. The DB Social App allows users to copy the strategies of top-performing traders in real time, exchange market insights with peers, and access live market data and analytics anywhere.The DB Social App offers:Real-time copy trading from verified tradersAccess to a global community for sharing insights and strategiesLive market data, analytics, and trading signalsA user-friendly interface designed for beginners and professionals alike📲 Download DB Social App now and start trading smarter:Download on the App StoreDownload on Google PlayGet started and Explore the platformThis launch marks a milestone in DB Investing's mission to combine innovation with collaboration, creating a more informed and connected trading ecosystem.About DB InvestingDB Investing is a global financial services firm offering access to over 10,000 instruments, including stocks, ETFs, bonds, forex, and crypto. Licensed in multiple jurisdictions including the UAE (ESCA), Seychelles (FSA), and Canada (FINTRAC), DB Investing continues to expand its footprint across Latin America and Asia.Media Contact...

Nada Ahmed

DB Investing

4 426 8729

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.