Hockey Asia Cup: Host India To Start Campaign Against China On Aug 29
The prestigious tournament will not only crown the best team in Asia but also the winners of Asia Cup 2025 will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium – Netherlands 2026.
The tournament will open on August 29 with an exciting day of action, featuring reigning champions Korea beginning their title defense against Chinese Taipei before home favourites India take on China in front of an expected passionate home crowd.
India will take on Japan in their second pool stage match on August 31 before taking on Kazakhstan in their final pool stage fixture on the following day, September 1.
The participating nations are divided into two pools: Pool A consists of India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, while Pool B includes Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. The pool stage will be followed by the Super4s, with the Final on September 7 between the teams finishing first and second in the Super4s. The champion will lift the Asia Cup 2025 trophy and secure a spot at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium–Netherlands 2026.
Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have replaced Pakistan and Oman as per the schedule released by the AHF.
AHF President Fumio Ogura said,“The Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 will bring together the very best of Asian hockey. With World Cup qualification on the line, every match will carry enormous importance. We are confident this edition will showcase thrilling competition, inspire millions of fans, and leave a lasting legacy for the sport in Asia.”
Reigning champions South Korea are the most successful side in the tournament's history with five titles to their name while India and Pakistan have both claimed the continental trophy three times each.
