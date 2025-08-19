Early Success Of Pager Healthsm Navigator Shows How Plans Optimize ASO Performance

Offering empowers health plans to retain and grow ASO employer groups with AI-powered, omnichannel care navigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager HealthSM, a leading virtual care navigation and engagement platform, is seeing strong early success with its fully white-labeled, AI-powered navigation solution that helps health plans streamline the member experience and deliver measurable value to employer clients.

As employers increasingly demand digital-first, end-to-end care navigation experiences, health plans face mounting pressure to differentiate and prove value in their Administrative Services Only (ASO) offerings. Pager Health's ASO solution meets this challenge with a configurable, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) platform that combines triage, provider guidance, benefits and program navigation, and wellbeing support, all delivered under the health plan's brand.

At the core of the offering is Pager Health Navigator, the first platform to unify four historically siloed services - provider, triage, benefits, and program navigation - into a single, connected experience for members. With AI agents and human navigators embedded throughout the journey, health plans can deliver real-time, whole-person care at a fraction of the cost of traditional point solutions, helping members make smarter decisions, reduce unnecessary utilization, and close care gaps.

To further enhance ASO value, the solution includes ReallyWellSM, Pager Health's wellness platform, which extends support for members' long-term health through curated wellness content and programming. As part of ReallyWell, Pager Health offers the Admin Configuration Tool (ACT), a self-service tool that enables health plans to independently configure wellness programs and reporting within the navigation platform. ACT eliminates IT bottlenecks, streamlines administrative workflows, and reduces overhead, while enabling scalable, personalized experiences across diverse employer groups, putting control directly in the hands of the health plan's wellness coordinators.

"Health plans continue to provide best in class products for their ASO groups and improve value in a competitive market," said Rita Sharma, Chief Product Officer of Pager Health. "Our ASO solution is designed to be their competitive edge, delivering enterprise-grade scalability, improved access to quality care, better health outcomes, reduced per-employee-per-year (PEPY) costs, and lower risk for employer groups. It also delivers the kind of member experience that drives employer and client retention and growth," Sharma added.

Pager Health's solution is already delivering strong, measurable results for health plan clients and is now available at scale to support broader ASO strategies. The Navigator platform has helped prevent approximately 66% of potential emergency room visits by providing immediate triage, self-care guidance, or directing members to more appropriate virtual care options. Health plans that have integrated Pager Health's ReallyWell platform have also seen an 83% gap closure rate for digitally opted-in wellness exams and an 86% sustained engagement rate. With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) exceeding 90, the solution consistently delivers a member experience that drives satisfaction and trust.

By reducing unnecessary ER utilization and promoting proactive wellness engagement, Pager Health enables employer groups to improve employee health outcomes while lowering overall healthcare costs, reinforcing the value health plans can deliver through their ASO products.

Purpose-Built for Today's ASO Market

Pager Health's ASO solution is engineered to address the unique needs of commercial health plans and their employer clients:



Scalable by design: Supports both large and mid-market employer groups, including those with nationally distributed or shift-based workforces.

Modular and infrastructure-ready: Integrates seamlessly into existing systems; no rip-and-replace needed.

Fully white-labeled or co-branded: Delivered entirely under the health plan's brand, or in partnership with employer groups. Sales enablement built-in: Co-branded decks, ROI proof points, broker-facing materials, and battle cards empower sales teams to capture new business.

End-to-End Collaboration, Not Just a Vendor

Pager Health collaborates closely with each health plan to ensure long-term success across implementation, sales enablement, and ongoing performance improvement. Each plan is supported by a dedicated Client Success Director and Manager, along with access to advanced insights that help employer groups improve outcomes, reduce member risk, and control costs. Acting as a strategic extension of the health plan's team, Pager Health delivers personalized, scalable support without adding operational complexity.

"Pager Health is more than just a platform, it's a strategic partner," said Sharma. "We're embedded in the success of our clients, helping them elevate their offerings, engage brokers, and deliver results that drive retention and growth. We're not just supporting health plans; we're empowering them to lead in a fast-evolving market," said Sharma.

Helping Health Plans Stay Ahead

Designed to reduce churn, elevate member satisfaction, and drive commercial growth, Pager Health's ASO solution is already demonstrating early results while positioning health plans for sustained success. Powered by intelligent AI agents that guide members to the right care in real time, the ASO solution enhances both the member experience and operational efficiency. The ASO solution is currently being rolled out to both existing and prospective health plan partners.

The ASO solution is sold exclusively through contracted health plan partners.

About Pager Health

Pager Health is a connected health platform company that enables healthcare enterprises to deliver high-engagement, intelligent health experiences across wellness, care navigation, and care management engagement. Through integrated technology, AI, and concierge services, our platform helps patients and members get the right care at the right time in the right place and stay healthy. By reducing system friction and fragmentation, powering engagement, and orchestrating the enterprise, Pager Health drives better outcomes at scale. We partner with leading payers, providers, and employers, representing more than 26 million individuals across the United States and Latin America.

To learn more about Pager Health's ASO platform, visit .

