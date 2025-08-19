STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF RALLYDAY PARTNERS' INVESTMENT IN ELDER CARE HOMECARE
HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus") announced today that its affiliates provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of Rallyday Partners' ("Rallyday") investment in Elder Care Homecare ("Elder Care"), a premium senior home care agency serving New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.
Established in 2008, Elder Care provides a suite of offerings, including personal care, companionship, skilled nursing, memory care, and rehabilitation, helping seniors thrive at home. Elder Care leverages highly trained caregivers, robust clinical oversight, and a personalized approach to deliver best-in-class solutions for every family it serves.
Frank A. Corvino, Managing Partner at Rallyday, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Elder Care, a team driven by deep empathy and operational excellence at every level. Their devotion to supporting seniors and their families distinguishes them as true leaders in the home care sector", adding "We are grateful for the partnership with Stellus on this exciting opportunity and look forward to their continued support as Elder Care continues to grow its footprint. The Stellus team was thoughtful and efficient throughout the entire financing process."
John Sievers, Managing Director at Stellus, added, "Elder Care has established a reputation as a premiere home care agency in the Northeast given its commitment to helping seniors and their families navigate the aging journey with the highest quality of care. We are excited to partner with Rallyday and the Elder Care management team on their ongoing success and believe Elder Care's best-in-class service offering is well positioned to meet increased demand from seniors and their preference to receive superior care in the comfort of their own home."
