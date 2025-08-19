Honeynaps Launches Cloud Version Of AI Sleep Diagnostic Software SOMNUMTM At SLEEP 2025

HoneyNaps has been the only Korean company to participate in the conference for four consecutive years since 2022. At this year's conference, the company further reinforced its academic credibility through both oral and poster presentations. Notably, in an oral presentation titled "Development and Evaluation of an Exclusively ECG-based Deep Learning Model for Sleep Staging," the company introduced a deep learning model that reliably classifies sleep stages using single-lead ECG signals, demonstrating significantly improved accuracy over conventional methods.

At its exhibition booth, HoneyNaps drew attention by unveiling SOMNUMTM Cloud, an AI solution for automated analysis of polysomnography (PSG) data. Users can upload EDF files extracted from PSG devices to the cloud, where the AI engine automatically analyzes the data and generates a comprehensive report - easily downloadable online with no software installation required. During the conference, HoneyNaps offered a free trial consisting of three AI analyses, enabling visitors to experience SOMNUM Cloud in a clinical-like setting. The hands-on program was met with enthusiastic feedback from U.S. sleep physicians and RPSGTs (Registered Polysomnographic Technologists).

Taekyoung (Sean) Ha, PhD, President of HoneyNaps USA, stated, "With its cloud-based architecture, streamlined implementation process, and HIPAA compliance, more than 100 U.S. medical institutions expressed interest in potential adoption. We also held individual meetings with leading global sleep companies to discuss potential strategic collaborations".

