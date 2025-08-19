Azerbaijan Boosts Agriculture, Environmental Spending To Drive Non-Oil Growth
In 2024, a total of 1.4 billion manats were allocated to the environment and agriculture sectors, underscoring the government's prioritization of climate resilience and sustainable development. Specifically, the Environmental Protection sector was forecasted to receive 376.9 million manats for the implementation of 26 measures under five programs...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Protein Purification Reagents Manufacturing Plant Setup Cost 2025: Capex/Opex Analysis With Profitability Forecasts
- Oxygen Cylinder Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Capital Cost, Equipment & Profit Estimates
- India Music Streaming Market 2025: Size, Industry Share, Growth Analysis And Forecast Report 2033
- Disposable Scalpel Manufacturing Plant Setup Cost 2025: Raw Material Requirements And Industry Trends
- Underwater Drones Manufacturing Plant Cost 2025: Industry Trends, Unit Setup, And Business Plan
- India Lobster Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Outlook And Report 2025-2033
CommentsNo comment