Azerbaijan Boosts Agriculture, Environmental Spending To Drive Non-Oil Growth

In 2024, a total of 1.4 billion manats were allocated to the environment and agriculture sectors, underscoring the government's prioritization of climate resilience and sustainable development. Specifically, the Environmental Protection sector was forecasted to receive 376.9 million manats for the implementation of 26 measures under five programs...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%