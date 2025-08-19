403
Vodafone Idea Partners With IBM For AI-Powered Managed Services Transformation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 19, 2025 – Vi (Vodafone Idea) today announced a strategic collaboration with IBM to help streamline operations, improve service reliability, enhance the customer experience, and accelerate the seamless delivery of digital initiatives, using artificial intelligence (AI) and the implementation of a unified DevOps execution model fuelled by automation.
Key to the effort is a newly established AI Innovation Hub, designed to continuously modernize Vi\'s IT and business processes. The Hub aims to bring together experts from Vi and IBM Consulting to co-create cutting-edge AI solutions, automation tools, and digital accelerators powered by IBM\'s industry-leading AI capabilities. The AI Innovation Hub will work closely with the unified DevOps team to find effective avenues of infusing AI into the development and operations function of Vi.
\"Our collaboration with IBM marks a pivotal milestone in Vi\'s digital journey. It reflects our commitment to AI-led innovation and our ambition to drive accelerated growth through intelligent decision-making and automation. The AI Innovation Hub will play a critical role in modernizing our operations and expediting our go-to-market execution of critical business initiatives through faster software development cycles, setting new benchmarks for the telecom industry,\" said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited.
Working alongside IBM Consulting\'s AI and DevOps experts, Vi aims to deliver smarter digital experiences, enhance IT agility, and unlock new revenue opportunities. The organization\'s AI-enabled unified DevOps implementation will tap into IBM\'s global partner ecosystem, accelerators, and deep industry knowledge to support continuous innovation while helping strengthen Vi\'s long-term digital resilience.
\"India\'s telecom sector stands at the crossroads of surging data consumption, rapid digital transformation, and large-scale 5G deployments. In this dynamic landscape, our collaboration with Vi allows IBM to serve as a strategic enabler to help modernize the organization\'s IT ecosystem, enhance operational efficiencies, and fast-track their digital transformation. Vi\'s AI Innovation Hub is a testament to the power of co-creation, where IBM consultants can provide best practices and support efforts to build a future-ready digital foundation powered by AI and automation,\" said Juhi McClelland, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, IBM Asia Pacific.
\"Vi and IBM have had a rich, collaborative association going strong for more than 17 years. Our recent collaboration with Vi marks a significant step in redefining how AI and automation can transform telecom operations at scale. With the AI Innovation Hub and unified DevOps execution, we\'re bringing together the best of IBM\'s global expertise to help Vi deliver superior customer experiences, drive innovation, and strengthen digital resilience for the future,\" said Rishi Aurora, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting India & South Asia.
With AI at the core of its transformation, Vi is driving faster time-to-market through unified DevOps implementation. By tapping IBM\'s expertise in AI and digital transformation, the company is unlocking new growth opportunities and establishing a more resilient IT ecosystem. These collaborative efforts will help enable the design and adoption of rapid and seamless digital experiences, underscoring the power of AI in enhancing customer-centric service delivery.
About Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India\'s leading telecom service providers. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles. The Company provides Voice and Data services across 2G, 4G and 5G platforms and is expanding 5G services across 17 circles. To support the growing demand for data and voice, the Company is committed to delivering delightful customer experiences and contributing towards creating a truly \'Digital India\' by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The Company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The Company\'s equity shares are listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in India.
About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM\'s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM\'s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM\'s long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service.
