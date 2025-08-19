Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) Sets Out To Build The“Index Of Blockchain + Speculation” In The U.S. Public Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One ticker. Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum - plus a sleeve of AI coins, gaming tokens, and cultural memecoins with breakout potential.

Jacksonville, Florida, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) today announced its plan to launch what it believes could become the most diversified blockchain treasury in the U.S. public markets - spanning blue-chip assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and Ethereum (ETH), alongside a carefully managed selection of mid-cap and emerging tokens in high-growth categories.

The Company believes this approach delivers something missing in public markets today: exposure to both the leaders of blockchain and the next breakout tokens - without chasing hype alone.



“The opportunity isn't just in Bitcoin and Solana - it's also in the categories that drive every crypto cycle, like AI tokens and memecoins,” said Steven Maik, President of Everything Blockchain Inc.“EBZT is building a one-ticker basket that blends stability with calculated speculation, something rare in the public markets.”

Key Features of the Planned Treasury



Blue-chip base: BTC, SOL, and XRP anchor the portfolio with long-term stability.

Growth layer: Exposure to infrastructure tokens and scaling solutions with traction. Speculative sleeve: Defined allocation to emerging tokens in high-growth categories such as AI coins, gaming/metaverse projects, and cultural memecoins - sectors with the potential to deliver asymmetric upside each cycle.

Why EBZT, Why Now

With Nasdaq-eligible shells for crypto strategies largely absorbed, EBZT sees OTC-listed companies as the next platform for innovation. OTC vehicles offer flexibility and speed - enabling a diversified crypto basket strategy that blends stability with growth and speculation under public company oversight.

“The initial race for Nasdaq crypto shells may be over, but the opportunity to build something broader is just beginning,” said Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc.“EBZT is positioned in the OTC markets to hold a diversified crypto basket - from Bitcoin and Solana to the fast-moving categories that define each cycle, like AI tokens and memecoins. It's the kind of structure investors have been waiting for.”

Investor Benefits



OTC edge: Positioned as a first-mover in the OTC digital asset treasury space.

Diversified upside: From proven leaders to speculative categories normally reserved for insiders and venture funds.

Accessible vehicle: Exposure through one U.S. public stock, tradable in any brokerage account. Credible oversight: Assets will be held with third-party custody and managed under board-approved risk controls.

EBZT's vision is to make owning the future of blockchain as simple as buying one stock. Investors can gain exposure to both established blockchain leaders and emerging breakout tokens by following Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) through their brokerage, while blockchain projects and foundations interested in public-market visibility are encouraged to explore token contribution partnerships by contacting ... for potential integration into the Company's treasury.





About Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT)

Everything Blockchain Inc. is building a diversified crypto treasury that blends blue-chip assets with high-growth categories like AI and memecoins, offering public investors simple stock-market exposure to both stability and upside. EBZT's vision is to make owning the future of crypto as easy as buying one stock. Learn more at everythingblockchain.i .





Contact Information



Arthur Rozenberg



CEO, Everything Blockchain, Inc.

...



Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to plans related to tokenization, treasury strategy, market opportunities, capital raises, and anticipated benefits of proposed initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the completion of necessary financing, regulatory approval, technical execution, market acceptance, competitive factors, and general economic conditions.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Everything Blockchain Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.