Calmigo And Lovell Announce Partnership To Increase Access To Calmigo Plus For VA, Dod

- Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government ServicesPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LovellGovernment Services and CalmiGo, developer of the only mental health platform that provides immediate relief while also offering effective long-term care to users suffering from anxiety, PTSD, and panic attacks, announced today that they have partnered to provide CalmiGo Plus (the device and app) to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as CalmiGo Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.CalmiGo provides a scientifically proven, drug-free device and an optional companion app that empowers people suffering from anxiety, PTSD, and panic attacks to easily manage their anxiety and stop debilitating attacks in less than three minutes. The CalmiGo solution provides immediate relief from anxiety, stress, and related conditions, returning users to a state of calm and balance almost instantly.The CalmiGo device is designed to activate the parasympathetic nervous system in just three minutes – making it the fastest way to regulate the nervous system without the risk of side effects. The CalmiGo Plus solution leverages patented technology that combines embedded sensors and machine learning to regulate breathing patterns. It learns each user's individual breathing patterns in real-time and provides guidance and feedback to help extend the length of exhalation between breathing cycles to maximize the calming effect. The accompanying app introduces gamification technology that encourages consistent use in an engaging way and improves outcomes so users can manage their anxiety faster and more effectively. With CalmiGo Plus, users can monitor their anxiety levels and track progress directly through the app.As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Lovell is proud to introduce CalmiGo to federal healthcare providers. The product is now available through the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). By listing products on these contract vehicles, Lovell simplifies the acquisition process and supports government agencies in achieving their SDVOSB procurement goals.“We are proud to partner with CalmiGo to deliver technology that provides relief in moments of anxiety, panic attacks, and PTSD for our veterans and service members. Supporting those who have served our country is deeply important to our company and to me personally," said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.”“PTSD and anxiety are very common amongst veterans who have sacrificed so much to service their country,” says Adi Wallach, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at CalmiGo.“It is a great honor to partner with Lovell to ensure that our veterans are receiving the care that they deserve. Now that CalmiGo Plus is available to veterans, they can achieve a state of calm within minutes and benefit from our personalized gamification technology and progress insights through the new app.”For more information, visit or .________________________________________About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at .________________________________________About CalmiGoCalmiGo is a mental health startup with the mission to provide clinically proven, effective, and accessible mental healthcare to individuals of all ages and all communities. CalmiGo's patented technology combines sensors and machine learning to calm the mind and body in minutes. It focuses on empowering adults and children suffering from anxiety and PTSD so that they can easily manage their anxiety and panic attacks anywhere and in any situation. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. To learn more, visit CalmiGo.________________________________________

