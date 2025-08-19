Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India wants ‘stable and cooperative’ relations with China

2025-08-19 05:55:20
(MENAFN) India is aiming to foster a “stable, cooperative, and forward-looking” relationship with China, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said during talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New Delhi. Wang is visiting India for the 24th round of border discussions, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval representing India on territorial matters.

Jaishankar emphasized that bilateral relations should follow “the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest” and stressed that differences should not escalate into disputes or conflict. He also highlighted India’s vision for a fair, balanced, and multipolar global and Asian order.

The Chinese foreign minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the border talks, which follow a period of strained relations stemming from a 2020 Himalayan border clash. Jaishankar noted that both nations now aim to move forward through candid and constructive dialogue.

