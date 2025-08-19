PET & PBT Resins Company Evaluation Report 2025 Indorama Ventures, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, And SABIC Lead With Sustainability, Innovation, And Strong Manufacturing Footprints

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The PET RESIN MARKET Companies Quadrant provides an in-depth analysis of the global market for PET resin, highlighting 100+ companies and identifying the top 12 quadrant leaders. This valuable industry resource evaluates key players such as Indorama Ventures, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, and SABIC, focusing on their innovative strategies, market presence, and sustainability initiatives. PET resin, a thermoplastic polymer, is prevalent in beverage and food packaging due to its thermal stability and barrier properties. The quadrant assesses these companies based on revenue, geographic influence, and robust product portfolios, particularly in sectors like automotive and consumer appliances. Top firms actively pursue R&D, strategic partnerships, and collaborative projects to maintain competitiveness in this fast-evolving market.

The PET RESIN MARKET Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for PET RESIN MARKET. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The publisher's 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 12 PET RESIN MARKET Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin is a thermoplastic polymer formed through the polymerization of ethylene glycol and terephthalic acid. Ethylene glycol is a colorless liquid derived from ethylene, while terephthalic acid is a crystalline solid obtained from xylene. PET resins exhibit excellent thermal stability, low moisture absorption, resistance to creep, and favorable electrical and surface characteristics. Known for its mechanical strength, ductility, stiffness, and hardness, PET offers dimensional stability along with strong gas barrier and chemical resistance properties. Due to these features, PET resin is predominantly used in the production of beverage, food, and other liquid containers. It is also widely applied in food packaging and thermal insulation products such as space blankets.

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic polymer synthesized from the polymerization of butylene glycol with either terephthalic acid or dimethyl terephthalate. Compared to PET, PBT has slightly lower strength and rigidity, as well as a lower glass transition temperature. Both PET and PBT are susceptible to degradation in hot water exceeding 60C (140F).

PBT, however, is mechanically robust, heat resistant up to 150C (302F), resistant to solvents, and exhibits minimal shrinkage during molding. It can also be modified with flame retardants to become noncombustible. PBT resin is used in the production of automotive components, computer keyboards, fluid handling systems, electrical connectors, consumer appliances, and industrial controls. Additionally, PBT finds applications in medical devices and industrial components such as fluorescent lamp bases, streetlamp reflectors, pump housings and impellers, filter media, monofilaments, and various packaging materials.

Key players

Key players are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.

Top 3 Companies

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

As a global leader in PET resin manufacturing and recycling, Indorama Ventures plays a critical role in the market. Operating through segments like Combined PET, the company emphasizes eco-friendly practices with a significant global footprint across 26 countries. Indorama Ventures achieves substantial market share through strategic initiatives and its expansive product portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable manufacturing and recycling practices.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

A subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation is prominent in Specialty Materials. With a global presence supported by 44 plants, their focus on product innovation in PBT and PET resins positions them as a leader. They leverage strong R&D capabilities to meet diverse industry requirements, thus fortifying their company positioning in the market.

SABIC

Founded in 1976, SABIC distinguishes itself with a robust product portfolio across petrochemicals and industrial polymers. Their focus on high-performance PET & PBT resins for applications in medical and electronics sectors, and their strong emphasis on sustainability initiatives, sets them apart. SABIC's innovative strategies have earned it a competitive market share and a leading position in product technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Highly Recyclable Pet Plastic Resin

3.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Pet in Packaging Sector

3.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Pet Packaging Sector

3.2.1.4 Laws and Regulations Enforced by Governments

3.2.1.5 Burgeoning Demand for Pbt in Electrical & Electronics Industry

3.2.1.6 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

3.2.2.2 Absence of Required Framework for Plastic Wast1 Collection and Segregation

3.2.2.3 Limited Numbers of Treatment Plants and Lack of Expertise in Recycling Pet Waste

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

3.2.3.2 Expansion to Emerging Markets

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 High Costs of Recycled Plastics

3.2.4.2 Existence of Alternate Products with Identical Properties

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4 Industry Trends

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Raw Materials

4.1.2 Manufacturing

4.1.3 Distribution Network

4.1.4 End-Use Industries

4.2 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.4.1 Key Technologies

4.4.1.1 Recycling Technology

4.4.2 Complementary Technologies

4.4.2.1 Compounding and Reinforcement Technologies

4.5 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.6.1 Methodology

4.6.2 Document Types

4.6.3 Top Applicants

4.6.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

4.7 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Pet & Pbt Resin Market

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

5.2.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Pet & Pbt Resin Manufacturers,

January 2019-January 2025

5.3 Market Share Analysis, 2023

5.3.1 Pet Resin Market

5.3.2 Pbt Resin Market

5.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players, 2019-2023

5.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

5.5.1 Stars

5.5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.5.3 Pervasive Players

5.5.4 Participants

5.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

5.5.5.1 Company Footprint

5.5.5.2 Region Footprint

5.5.5.3 Type Footprint

5.5.5.4 Application Footprint

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2023

5.6.1 Progressive Companies

5.6.2 Responsive Companies

5.6.3 Dynamic Companies

5.6.4 Starting Blocks

5.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2023

5.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

5.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

5.7 Brand/Product Comparison

5.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions

6 Company Profiles



Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Alpek S.A.B. De C.V.

Sabic

Basf Se

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Lanxess

Celanese Corporation

Chang Chun Group

Jbf Industries Limited

Evonik Industries Ag

Sumilon Group

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Sk Chemicals

Iwatani Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Hitemp Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Grupa Azoty S.A. Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

