Coreshift 2025: Acuvate Brings Global Tech Leaders Together To Unlock The Real-World Impact Of Data & Agentic AI
From Strategy to Scale: CoreShift 2025 Reveals the Playbook for Enterprise AI Success
Join Microsoft, Kongsberg Digital, Hanger, Regal Rexnord, and other industry leaders to discover how AI is reshaping modern business.Markets are shifting at unprecedented speed. CoreShift 2025 empowers leaders to harness Data and AI, cut through uncertainty, and drive real enterprise impact.” - Johan Krebbers, Chief Technology Officer at Acuvate
EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acuvate , a global leader in AI-powered enterprise transformation, is proud to announce CoreShift 2025, a premier global virtual summit created to help organizations unlock the full potential of Data, Generative AI, Digital Twin, Large Language Models (LLMs), and Agentic AI.
Date & Time: September 4, 2025 | 08:00 - 11:45 EDT / 14:00–17:45 CET
Backed by more than 18 years of enterprise innovation, CoreShift 2025 is where bold strategies, future-ready technologies, and actionable insights converge. This is not just another technology event-it's the definitive playbook for scaling AI responsibly and effectively across the enterprise.
Secure your spot today on the official CoreShift 2025 event page
WHY CORESHIFT 2025, WHY NOW?
In the last 18 months, AI has moved from experimental to essential. Enterprises across industries are under relentless pressure to adapt, innovate, and scale faster than ever before. CoreShift 2025 answers this call, bringing together global thought leaders, executives, and industry pioneers to share proven strategies and measurable outcomes that are already transforming manufacturing, CPG, healthcare, oil & gas, and beyond.
With powerhouse speakers from Microsoft, Kongsberg Digital, Hanger, Regal Rexnord, and Acuvate, CoreShift 2025 goes beyond theory, delivering real-world case studies that highlight the enterprise-grade impact of AI adoption at scale.
Featuring two immersive tracks Industry Solutions and Technology Enablers attendees can delve into sector-specific transformation journeys or explore the technical innovations powering AI-driven solutions.
FEATURED SPEAKERS
1. Tim Dickson – Chief Digital & Information Officer, RegalRexnord
2. Faiz Sulaiman – EMEA Industry Technical Leader - Energy and Resources, Microsoft
3. Kim Wiley – Head of Clinician Digital Experience & Clinical Platforms, Hanger
4. Ninja Subramanian – Digital Transformation Specialist - Manufacturing, Microsoft
5. Robert Pindar – Director, Solution Engineering - AI Business Process, Microsoft
6. Alex Staton – Director, Data & AI, Microsoft
7. Caitlin Fitzgerald – Senior Product Manager, Microsoft
8. James Woodard – Director, Digital Business Transformation, Kongsberg
9. Jackie Link – Senior AI and Cloud Specialist, Microsoft
10. Steve Ordahl – Principal Health Industry Architect Advisor, Microsoft
11. Jagan Mohan Jami – Chief Operating Officer, Acuvate
12. Johan Krebbers – Chief Technology Officer, Acuvate
13. Poonam Chug – VP - Business Unit Head (Migration & Modernization), Acuvate
14. Hemanth Kumar – Senior Vice President, North America, Acuvate
15. Pavan Kulkarni – Practice Head - Health Care and Life Sciences, Acuvate
16. Satheesh Kothakapu – Senior Technical Architect, Acuvate
17. Vishal Sharma – System Analyst, Acuvate
WHAT TO EXPECT AT CORESHIFT 2025
> 8 high-impact sessions of 45 minutes each, led by global AI and digital transformation leaders
> Strategic keynotes and leadership panels on scaling enterprise AI responsibly
> Live product demos showcasing the next wave of AI innovation
> Practical frameworks to accelerate AI adoption and maximize ROI
> Exclusive success stories from Fortune 500 enterprises driving measurable impact
Whether you're a CIO, digital transformation leader, enterprise architect, or IT executive, CoreShift 2025 is your chance to gain clarity on what's working, what's next, and how to lead your organization confidently into the AI-powered future.
Seats are limited don't miss your chance to be part of the AI transformation movement.
Explore the full agenda and register today on the CoreShift 2025 official event page
ABOUT ACUVATE
Acuvate is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise transformation with more than 18 years of innovation expertise. The company helps organizations reimagine business models and deliver large-scale impact with cutting-edge solutions in Generative AI, Data, and Digital Transformation.
Dependra Asuri
Acuvate Software
+91 8686332253
...
