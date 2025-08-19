Coreshift 2025: Acuvate Brings Global Tech Leaders Together To Unlock The Real-World Impact Of Data & Agentic AI

From Strategy to Scale: CoreShift 2025 Reveals the Playbook for Enterprise AI Success

Join Microsoft, Kongsberg Digital, Hanger, Regal Rexnord, and other industry leaders to discover how AI is reshaping modern business.

- Johan Krebbers, Chief Technology Officer at Acuvate

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acuvate , a global leader in AI-powered enterprise transformation, is proud to announce CoreShift 2025, a premier global virtual summit created to help organizations unlock the full potential of Data, Generative AI, Digital Twin, Large Language Models (LLMs), and Agentic AI.

Date & Time: September 4, 2025 | 08:00 - 11:45 EDT / 14:00–17:45 CET

Backed by more than 18 years of enterprise innovation, CoreShift 2025 is where bold strategies, future-ready technologies, and actionable insights converge. This is not just another technology event-it's the definitive playbook for scaling AI responsibly and effectively across the enterprise.

Secure your spot today on the official CoreShift 2025 event page



WHY CORESHIFT 2025, WHY NOW?

In the last 18 months, AI has moved from experimental to essential. Enterprises across industries are under relentless pressure to adapt, innovate, and scale faster than ever before. CoreShift 2025 answers this call, bringing together global thought leaders, executives, and industry pioneers to share proven strategies and measurable outcomes that are already transforming manufacturing, CPG, healthcare, oil & gas, and beyond.

With powerhouse speakers from Microsoft, Kongsberg Digital, Hanger, Regal Rexnord, and Acuvate, CoreShift 2025 goes beyond theory, delivering real-world case studies that highlight the enterprise-grade impact of AI adoption at scale.

Featuring two immersive tracks Industry Solutions and Technology Enablers attendees can delve into sector-specific transformation journeys or explore the technical innovations powering AI-driven solutions.

FEATURED SPEAKERS

1. Tim Dickson – Chief Digital & Information Officer, RegalRexnord

2. Faiz Sulaiman – EMEA Industry Technical Leader - Energy and Resources, Microsoft

3. Kim Wiley – Head of Clinician Digital Experience & Clinical Platforms, Hanger

4. Ninja Subramanian – Digital Transformation Specialist - Manufacturing, Microsoft

5. Robert Pindar – Director, Solution Engineering - AI Business Process, Microsoft

6. Alex Staton – Director, Data & AI, Microsoft

7. Caitlin Fitzgerald – Senior Product Manager, Microsoft

8. James Woodard – Director, Digital Business Transformation, Kongsberg

9. Jackie Link – Senior AI and Cloud Specialist, Microsoft

10. Steve Ordahl – Principal Health Industry Architect Advisor, Microsoft

11. Jagan Mohan Jami – Chief Operating Officer, Acuvate

12. Johan Krebbers – Chief Technology Officer, Acuvate

13. Poonam Chug – VP - Business Unit Head (Migration & Modernization), Acuvate

14. Hemanth Kumar – Senior Vice President, North America, Acuvate

15. Pavan Kulkarni – Practice Head - Health Care and Life Sciences, Acuvate

16. Satheesh Kothakapu – Senior Technical Architect, Acuvate

17. Vishal Sharma – System Analyst, Acuvate



WHAT TO EXPECT AT CORESHIFT 2025

> 8 high-impact sessions of 45 minutes each, led by global AI and digital transformation leaders

> Strategic keynotes and leadership panels on scaling enterprise AI responsibly

> Live product demos showcasing the next wave of AI innovation

> Practical frameworks to accelerate AI adoption and maximize ROI

> Exclusive success stories from Fortune 500 enterprises driving measurable impact

Whether you're a CIO, digital transformation leader, enterprise architect, or IT executive, CoreShift 2025 is your chance to gain clarity on what's working, what's next, and how to lead your organization confidently into the AI-powered future.

Seats are limited don't miss your chance to be part of the AI transformation movement.

Explore the full agenda and register today on the CoreShift 2025 official event page .

ABOUT ACUVATE

Acuvate is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise transformation with more than 18 years of innovation expertise. The company helps organizations reimagine business models and deliver large-scale impact with cutting-edge solutions in Generative AI, Data, and Digital Transformation.

Dependra Asuri

Acuvate Software

+91 8686332253

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

CoreShift 2025: Innovations in AI & Data for Tomorrow's Enterprises | Johan Krebbers - CTO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.