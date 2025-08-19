Hexaware And Upgrad Launch Agentic AI Academy To Power Phase 2 Of AI Workforce Transformation

A Deep-skilling Initiative to Advance Hexaware's Agentic AI Capabilities

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT services and solutions, has launched Agentic Academy in partnership with upGrad Enterprise, the corporate skilling division of upGrad, to prepare its global workforce for the next evolution in enterprise AI: Agentic systems. Building on two years of investment in generative AI skilling, during which 95 percent of employees have received training in GenAI fundamentals and advanced concepts through ongoing programs, the initiative now focuses on developing specialized expertise in Agentic AI.

Agentic systems-autonomous, intelligent software agents that plan, act, and adapt in real time-are rapidly changing how work is designed and delivered. From automation to orchestration, they are redefining roles across the enterprise and demanding new skills beyond traditional development and delivery. As enterprises adapt to these shifts, the ability to train teams in next-generation capabilities is becoming a competitive necessity.

Agentic Academy is Hexaware's answer to that shift, combining structured, role-based learning with practical applications. It's a forward-looking initiative designed not only to equip teams for what's next, but to move beyond legacy approaches to transformation. Hexaware aims to onboard a majority of its delivery and engineering teams through the Academy over the next few months, as it expands its Agentic service offerings across industries. Achieving this scale of adoption calls for a trusted learning partner with proven expertise in delivering enterprise-ready programs.

The program pedagogy and custom training content have been co-designed with upGrad Enterprise, leveraging its expertise in instructional design, subject matter expert networks, and outcome-focused learning models. This approach ensures the training fits Hexaware's unique context, aligning with workforce, customer, and business priorities.

"Agentic technologies are becoming fundamental to how enterprises operate," said Vinod Chandran, Chief Operating Officer, Hexaware . "Agentic Academy ensures our people are equipped not only to use these systems but to lead engagements built around them."

The program is organized into three distinct categories:



Builder: for developers and engineers building agent architectures from the ground up, with emphasis on orchestration, tool integration, and safety protocols.

Collaborator: for teams adapting and customizing open-source or platform-based agent solutions within client environments. Manage: for delivery and operations leaders managing agent-human interaction, quality assurance, and real-time monitoring.

Regardless of the learning path, each role benefits from the same integrated approach to content and certification delivery. Each path is curated and delivered via upGrad's Enterprise platform, combining content, labs, and certifications within the flow of work. "We're moving from automation to intelligent orchestration, where agents collaborate, decide, and deliver outcomes. This shift is redefining roles and creating demand for Agentic expertise. Our goal is to equip talent to lead real-world Agentic assignments with confidence and capability," said Satyajith Mundakkal, Chief Technology Officer, Hexaware .

This vision is already translating into tangible results. Participants from the initial batches are engaging in live Agentic assignments, and additional learning tracks are underway.

"For such a large-scale delivery transformation, enabling a hybrid workforce of humans and agents to deliver shared outcomes, rapid talent transformation is imperative," said Satyendu Mohanty, EVP & Global Head – Talent Management, Hexaware . "Agentic Academy enables a common language, shared fluency, and real capability across roles. That's what turns a technology trend into a sustained workforce advantage."

That commitment to building a scalable, future-ready workforce is shared by Hexaware's learning partner. Srikanth Iyengar, Chief Executive Officer, upGrad Enterprise , added, "As Agentic systems reshape enterprise operations, the real differentiator will be how quickly organizations can translate that shift into customer impact. At upGrad Enterprise, our experience in workforce transformation and learning design allows us to build agile, real-world solutions at scale. This program is a reflection of that approach-practical, outcome-driven, and built for deployment from day one."

