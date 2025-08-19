Ethereum Based OZAK AI Rockets Past $2,000,000 In Presale

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI is an Ethereum-based predictive analytics platform that has surpassed $2 million in its active presale, with 160 million tokens of the $OZ reportedly sold during Phase 4. The project has also established an intended launching price of $1 and a future target price of $2.80 by 2026. As the token sales gain traction, with the next price being issued as $0.01, early interest is building around this hybrid AI-blockchain platform.

Presale Progress and Price Milestones

Ozak AI began its presale at $0.001 and has since moved through multiple pricing stages. The current Phase 4 price is $0.005. The next stage will double the token value to $0.01. According to the official dashboard, over $2 million has been raised, marking a 400% increase from the starting price.

The total supply of the $OZ token is 10 billion, of which 3 billion is reserved during the presale. The tokens could be bought with ETH, USDC or USDT through Ethereum wallets. The Ozak AI team states that purchased tokens will appear on the user dashboard instantly and can be claimed after the Token Generation Event (TGE), once announced.

It does not require any Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, which is why it is available to most users in the supported regions.

Audits and Blockchain Infrastructure

The platform has undergone a complete smart contract audit by CertiK, a blockchain security specialist. Ozak AI says the audit was backed by internal testing using advanced analysis tools. A spokesperson stated,“The combination of internal and external reviews ensures our system is built to scale securely.”

Ozak AI runs on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) that uses IPFS and Ethereum smart contracts. This setup spreads data across multiple nodes, removing single points of failure and providing access to real-time data feeds.

The system supports high-speed market prediction agents and offers secure analytics delivery through its Ozak Stream Network (OSN), designed to maintain performance even during high network activity.

Token Utility and Ecosystem Integration

The $OZ utility token media allows users to use a wide range of features within the Ozak AI ecosystem. Predictive AI agents can be activated by token holders and receive analytics updates along with performance-based rewards. Other utilities involve staking, data subscriptions, referrals, and gated product access.

Its real-time data also can be used to create Web3 dashboards by building them using Weblume, which is integrated into Ozak AI . Its collaborations with SINT and HIVE also add greater automation capacities and multi-chain data integration.

They are instruments constructed to assist not only the retail users but also the institutional systems. They allow making decisions quicker on the basis of structured data flows secured by using blockchain technology, according to project documents.

Roadmap, Events, and Future Targets

Ozak AI is launching into a big event at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali, scheduled to run on August 20-22. There will be two events: a closed mixer and a product roadshow to reach out to global investors and traders, as well as to developers.

Previous campaigns in Vietnam facilitated the formulation of local community support and promotions of numerous project collaborations. The team has also introduced a 1 million-dollar prize raffle to encourage buyers to use presale to purchase at least $100 worth of $OZ tokens.

CoinGecko and CoinMarketCaphave already listed Ozak AI. Its initial offer price of the token is based at $1. At its rate of $0.005 per presale, this implies that there can be substantial upside. Continuing to analyze price, an outlook of $2.80 by the year 2026 would portray decent gains off the presale price should this be achieved.

