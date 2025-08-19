Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Intel Shares Soar Sharply Following SoftBank's Investment

Intel Shares Soar Sharply Following SoftBank's Investment


2025-08-19 05:26:00
(MENAFN) Shares of Intel, the US semiconductor giant, soared sharply after news of a major investment deal with Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank emerged. According to pre-market data at 0730 GMT, Intel’s stock jumped 5.3%, recovering from a 3.66% drop that closed the market at $23.66 per share on Monday.


The dramatic price movement followed SoftBank’s announcement on Tuesday confirming a $2 billion investment in Intel. The Japanese firm will acquire Intel shares at a fixed price of $23 each under the newly signed agreement, underscoring its confidence in the chipmaker’s future prospects.

This sizable capital injection is expected to bolster Intel’s financial position amid ongoing industry competition and supply chain challenges. Market watchers are closely monitoring how this infusion may influence Intel’s strategic initiatives in the coming months.

MENAFN19082025000045017169ID1109946531

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search