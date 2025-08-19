403
Intel Shares Soar Sharply Following SoftBank's Investment
(MENAFN) Shares of Intel, the US semiconductor giant, soared sharply after news of a major investment deal with Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank emerged. According to pre-market data at 0730 GMT, Intel’s stock jumped 5.3%, recovering from a 3.66% drop that closed the market at $23.66 per share on Monday.
The dramatic price movement followed SoftBank’s announcement on Tuesday confirming a $2 billion investment in Intel. The Japanese firm will acquire Intel shares at a fixed price of $23 each under the newly signed agreement, underscoring its confidence in the chipmaker’s future prospects.
This sizable capital injection is expected to bolster Intel’s financial position amid ongoing industry competition and supply chain challenges. Market watchers are closely monitoring how this infusion may influence Intel’s strategic initiatives in the coming months.
