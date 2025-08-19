Recycling Equipment Market To Reach USD 9.8 Billion By 2034 Driven By Sustainability Push And Technological Advancements

Reports And Data

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Recycling Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2024 to USD 9.8 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR of 6.2% over the next decade. This growth is fueled by stricter environmental regulations, government funding, and the rising demand for sustainable waste management solutions.Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @Growing Demand for Recycling SolutionsGlobal waste generation is expected to rise by 70% by 2050, according to the World Bank. With increasing pressure on cities and industries to handle this surge, demand for efficient recycling equipment is gaining momentum. The adoption of circular economy practices-where waste is minimized, and resources are reused-is also playing a critical role in market expansion.Key sectors driving growth include municipal waste management, industrial recycling, and electronic waste processing. Governments across regions are strengthening policies and providing funding to encourage adoption. For instance, the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates USD 350 billion toward waste management infrastructure, including recycling technologies, over the next decade.Market Segments and Growth OutlookAmong product categories, metal recycling equipment is expected to remain the largest segment, supported by strong demand from construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Meanwhile, electronic waste recycling equipment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, as global e-waste volumes surge. Currently, only about 20% of e-waste is recycled, signaling significant room for growth in this category.Regionally, North America leads the market in revenue share, supported by advanced infrastructure and strong policy support. However, the Asia Pacific region is set to record the fastest growth, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and government-backed sustainability programs.Market Volume and Price TrendsThe number of recycling equipment units sold is projected to grow from 1.2 million in 2024 to 2.1 million by 2034, representing a 5.8% CAGR in volume. This indicates a shift toward higher-value and more technologically advanced equipment that boosts efficiency.On the pricing side, costs have been influenced by raw material prices, energy fluctuations, and global trade factors. For example, the price of metal recycling equipment rose 8% in early 2025 due to higher steel costs. Regional variations are evident-North America tends to have higher prices due to tariffs and logistics costs, while Asia Pacific benefits from lower production costs.Adoption of AI-driven pricing models is also helping companies optimize profits. Early adopters have reported a 3% rise in selling prices and a 2% margin improvement, highlighting the growing role of technology in driving competitiveness.Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Recycling Equipment market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemicRecycling Equipment Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesWaste Management, Inc.CP Manufacturing, Inc.Tomra Systems ASABollegraaf Recycling SolutionsSinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd.Tana OyVecoplan AGEldan Recycling A/SForrec SrlMetso OutotecKey Growth DriversSustainability Push and Regulations – The EU Circular Economy Action Plan and similar policies worldwide are setting stricter recycling standards, aiming to create new jobs and reduce environmental impact.Technology Advancements – Smart recycling systems powered by AI and IoT are improving accuracy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Analysts expect adoption of these solutions to grow by 20% annually.Government Incentives – Large-scale funding for waste management projects, such as the U.S. federal investment program, is accelerating equipment adoption and innovation.Market ChallengesDespite strong growth prospects, the market faces certain barriers:Technical Challenges – Recycling complex materials like electronic waste remains costly and requires advanced technologies.Regulatory Hurdles – International waste movement is heavily regulated, as seen with the Basel Convention, increasing compliance costs.Market Fragmentation – The presence of many small and mid-sized players leads to inconsistent standards and service quality, which may slow broader adoption.The report bifurcates the Recycling Equipment market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.Recycling Equipment Market SegmentationBy Product TypeMetal Recycling EquipmentPlastic Recycling EquipmentElectronic Waste Recycling EquipmentPaper Recycling EquipmentBy ApplicationMunicipal Waste ManagementIndustrial RecyclingElectronic Waste ProcessingBy End UserWaste Management CompaniesManufacturing IndustriesMunicipalitiesBy TechnologyAI and IoT IntegrationAutomated Sorting SystemsShredding and Granulating EquipmentIndustry Leaders and InnovationProminent companies in the sector include Waste Management, Inc., CP Manufacturing, Inc., and Tomra Systems ASA. These companies are focusing on research, development, and strategic partnerships to expand their presence. Investments in automation and AI-powered recycling equipment are at the forefront, with industry reports showing a 15% increase in smart recycling technology investment in 2024 alone.Request a customization of the report @About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

