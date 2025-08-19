403
Mylivecart Unveils Seamless Multi-Platform Streaming For E-Commerce Sellers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Wilmington, DE – Mylivecart, a leading innovator in live commerce solutions, has announced the launch of its cutting-edge Multi-Platform Streaming feature, designed to empower e-commerce sellers to reach and engage audiences across multiple social media channels-simultaneously and effortlessly.
In the fast-paced world of online retail, sellers often face the challenge of managing separate live sessions for different platforms, leading to fragmented audiences and missed sales opportunities. Mylivecart's new feature eliminates these hurdles by enabling sellers to broadcast live on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more-all from a single, intuitive dashboard.
"Our goal has always been to simplify live selling while maximizing sellers' reach," said CMO at Mylivecart. "With Multi-Platform Streaming, sellers can now engage with their audience wherever they are, without the hassle of juggling multiple devices or streams."
The new feature integrates seamlessly with Mylivecart's existing suite of live selling tools, including:
Shoppable Live Streams – allowing customers to purchase products instantly without leaving the broadcast.
Real-Time Interaction – enabling sellers to respond to customer questions instantly through live chat.
Product Tagging & Instant Checkout – ensuring a frictionless buying journey from interest to purchase.
Benefits for E-Commerce Sellers:
Wider Audience Reach: Stream to multiple platforms at once, capturing customers across different channels.
Time Efficiency: Eliminate the need for duplicate live sessions, saving valuable preparation and streaming time.
Consistent Branding: Deliver a unified brand message and shopping experience across all touchpoints.
Higher Conversions: Engage more viewers simultaneously, boosting the chances of turning them into paying customers.
Live selling has been on a rapid rise, with global live commerce sales projected to surpass hundreds of billions in the coming years. Mylivecart's Multi-Platform Streaming gives online retailers a competitive edge in this booming market by ensuring they never miss an opportunity to connect with potential buyers.
The feature is particularly valuable for small and medium-sized businesses that want to expand their reach without significantly increasing their marketing costs. By centralizing live selling management, Mylivecart helps these businesses focus on what matters most-building relationships with customers and closing more sales.
"Live commerce is not just about selling; it's about storytelling and building trust in real time," added CMO of Mylivecart. "Multi-Platform Streaming ensures that no matter where your customers are watching, they get the same engaging, interactive, and shoppable experience."
Mylivecart's Multi-Platform Streaming is now available to all subscribers and can be easily activated through the platform's dashboard. Sellers can customize their broadcast settings, schedule live events, and track performance metrics across platforms-all in one place.
About Mylivecart
Mylivecart is a cutting-edge live selling platform that empowers e-commerce businesses to connect with customers in real time across multiple platforms. With seamless multi-platform streaming, sellers can showcase products through interactive live sessions, answer customer queries instantly, and boost sales with engaging demonstrations. The platform supports shoppable live streams, enabling viewers to purchase directly during broadcasts, reducing buying friction and enhancing the shopping experience. Mylivecart also helps minimize product returns by allowing customers to see products in action before purchasing. Designed for modern online sellers, it transforms live interactions into sales, driving higher engagement, trust, and conversions for businesses.
