Binance Becomes the First Member of T3+ Global Collaboration to Combat Blockchain-Related Crimes
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) August 19, 2025 – Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and the largest crypto exchange by trading volume and users, today announced that it has become the first member of T3+, a new global collaboration program dedicated to fighting illicit activity on the blockchain.
T3+ is spearheaded by the T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3 FCU), a joint initiative launched by Tether, TRON, and TRM Labs in September 2024. The program aims to deepen public-private partnerships, uniting leading industry players and law enforcement agencies to detect, disrupt, and deter blockchain-related crimes. Since inception, T3 FCU has frozen over $250 million in criminal assets and worked across five continents to dismantle illicit networks in real time.
As the crypto industry continues to grow, so does our responsibility to protect users and the integrity of the ecosystem. Joining the T3+ initiative strengthens our ability to act swiftly and collaboratively with global partners to detect and disrupt illicit activity in real time. This partnership reflects Binance’s unwavering commitment to making blockchain safer, more transparent, and trusted for everyone,” said Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia, Binance.
Nils Andersen-Röed, our Global Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, said: “At Binance, we are committed to fostering a maturing crypto ecosystem where innovation, regulation, and security work hand in hand. Joining the T3+ initiative reflects our dedication to proactive collaboration with industry partners and law enforcement to combat illicit activity in real time.”
Within weeks of joining T3+, Binance contributed to the program’s first successful case, helping freeze nearly $6 million linked to a “pig butchering” scam. This early result underscores the power of coordinated action in safeguarding users and preserving the integrity of blockchain ecosystems.
By joining T3+, Binance joins forces with some of the most influential players in the digital asset industry to enhance monitoring capabilities across blockchain networks. Accelerate communication between exchanges, financial institutions, and regulators. Strengthen collective response to illicit activity in real time.
“Freezing over $250 million in illicit assets in less than a year is a powerful testament to what’s possible when the industry comes together with a shared goal,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether.
“With the launch of T3+, we’re expanding the scope of collaboration across the blockchain industry to better address illicit activity in real time,” said Justin Sun, Founder of Tron
“Through close collaboration with law enforcement across jurisdictions, we’re validating T3 FCU’s ability to scale and demonstrating the potential for novel public private partnerships,” said Chris Janczewski, Head of Global Investigations at TRM Labs.
Between December 2022 and May 2025, Binance helped protect 7.5 million users from nearly $10 billion in potential fraud through real-time detection and freeze-and-recovery operations. The exchange continues to strengthen compliance systems, enhance threat detection, and expand its network of collaborative partnerships worldwide.
About Binance: Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 270 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.
