Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AEO Highlights Role Of Low-Carbon Methanol In Climate Goals

AEO Highlights Role Of Low-Carbon Methanol In Climate Goals


2025-08-19 05:05:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Arab Energy Organization (AEO) -- formerly OAPEC -- Jamal Al-Loughani, stressed the importance of low-carbon methanol as a sustainable and effective solution to reduce carbon emissions and achieve climate neutrality, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors such as transport and heavy industry.
Speaking to KUNA on Tuesday, following the release of a new study about low-carbon methanol and its role in the energy transition, Al-Loughani said the study comes at a critical time as global energy systems undergo rapid shifts toward cleaner sources.
He noted that low-carbon methanol provides a strategic opportunity for Arab countries to diversify their energy mix, meet climate targets, and strengthen regional cooperation.
The study highlights production methods using green hydrogen from renewable-powered electrolysis and captured CO2 from industrial or biological sources.
According to the study, global investment in low-carbon methanol projects has exceeded USD 10 billion as of mid-2025, with the market expected to surpass 20 million tons annually by 2035, driven by growing demand in transport, fuel, and petrochemical sectors.
Al-Loughani pointed out that the shipping industry has already begun adopting methanol as an alternative fuel, with more than 200 methanol-powered vessels on order worldwide, and although production costs remain higher than conventional methanol, he said the gap is narrowing due to government support, technological advancements, and improved carbon pricing.
He emphasized that member states of the organization are well-positioned to develop this industry, given their abundant natural resources, renewable energy potential, and strategic geographic location within global supply chains.
The study concluded that low-carbon methanol is a promising strategic option, combining environmental efficiency, technical flexibility, and economic viability, making it a cornerstone in the transition toward a sustainable, low-emission energy economy. (end)
km


MENAFN19082025000071011013ID1109946386

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search