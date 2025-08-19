Inside The 2025-2026 Conversation Analytics Landscape: Key Players And Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report identifies key market opportunities in leveraging conversation analytics (CA) as a strategic AI component to enhance customer and employee experiences, drive automation, and personalize interactions. Essential for AI and CX strategies, CA bridges data and outcomes, with a focus on selecting scalable, expert partners.

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025-2026 Conversation Analytics for the Enterprise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is the 20th annual publication, highlighting conversation analytics as a foundational pillar of contact center infrastructure and a key driver of modern enterprise operations. This edition explores the underlying pivotal role of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in conversation analytics (CA) and its diverse applications in contact centers and service-related environments.

It examines three critical areas: enhancing the customer experience (CX) through real-time insights, multimodal analytics, and personalization; transforming the employee experience (EX) via advanced analytics and automation; and achieving successful outcomes by optimizing business applications.

CA is the Connective Framework for the Modern CX Ecosystem

Beyond its traditional role as a reactive and retrospective tool delivering historical customer insights, conversation analytics has evolved into a strategic and essential enterprise AI component. By transforming unstructured interaction data into actionable intelligence, CA lays the groundwork for large language models (LLMs), generative AI (GenAI), and agentic AI-enabled systems to operate with context, coherence, and purpose. Its ability to capture and understand intent, sentiment, and behavior in real time drives automation and personalization. CA no longer works in isolation as a standalone solution; it has become the connective tissue between CX, EX, and AI and a foundational building block shaping the future of intelligent, context-driven engagement.

As enterprises create their future AI and CX strategies and roadmaps, CA should bridge the gap between customer interaction data and meaningful outcomes. CA will be instrumental in providing the connection between insights and orchestration, enabling organizations to translate and convert customer conversations into intelligent, real-time proactive actions and personalized experiences. CA should no longer be treated as a standalone product owned by the contact center. It is intrinsically tied to AI enablement and should be viewed and managed as an enterprise-wide capability aligned with long-term value creation.

Detailed and comprehensive coverage of this essential sector

Success with CA is dependent on selecting partners and providers with vertical expertise, scalable solutions, and a future-proof AI roadmap that aligns with enterprise requirements. Organizations need a modern CA platform that drives measurable business outcomes like revenue growth, reduced customer and employee churn and attrition, and elevated brand reputation.

This Conversation Analytics for the Enterprise report examines the CA market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing, and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation.

The report features seven vendors who offer conversation analytics: Calabrio, CallMiner, NiCE, OnviSource, SESTEK, Verint, and Xdroid. These providers offer conversation analytics solutions as part of broader contact center platforms or as best-of-breed offerings. evaluagent is also covered at a higher level.

RFP Q&As prospects need to identify and select the right CA solution

Side-by-side comparative analyses of 150+ RFP questions and vendor responses enable end-users seeking a conversation analytics solution to easily compare the most important features for their contact center's success.

The report's analyses compare a wide range of information on CA features and functionality, including:



Conversation analytics fundamentals

Conversation analytics use cases

How AI and generative AI/agentic AI is being used in conversation analytics

Conversation analytics' impact on CX management

How conversation analytics reshapes the EX

Automated quality management (AQM)

Real-time guidance (RTG)/next-best-action (NBA) capabilities

Transcription

Automated post-interaction summarization

How conversation analytics optimizes other business applications and drives positive outcomes

Integration

Business intelligence, reporting, and dashboards Security and compliance

Companies Featured



Calabrio

CallMiner

NiCE

OnviSource

SESTEK

Verint Xdroid

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900