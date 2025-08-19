Aerospike Named To Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Fourth Straight Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike, Inc., today announced it was named to the prestigious annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the fourth consecutive year Aerospike has made the list, and the company climbed even higher in the rankings.

Global leaders use Aerospike's real-time database for mission-critical workloads and use cases, including transactional applications and predictive, generative, and agentic AI. With Aerospike, they deliver outstanding customer and user experiences, tackle previously impractical or impossible data challenges, and operate with up to 80% fewer servers than traditional databases.

“Aerospike sits at the center of the most successful large-scale data architectures in the world,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike.“Our customers are technology leaders delivering massive-scale applications, from powering real-time AI and fraud detection to scaling payments and personalization systems that reach hundreds of millions of users. Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year is a tribute to their vision and Aerospike's role in helping them create and transform business at scale.”

The Inc. 5000 ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market.

This recognition is the latest milestone for Aerospike, which was named“Solution of the Year” in the annual Data Breakthrough Awards in April. DB-Engines also currently ranks Aerospike as the third most popular graph database in the industry.

Aerospike is a real-time, multi-model database built for organizations operating at massive scale. The platform supports key-value, document, and graph models in a single system. It delivers predictable sub-millisecond performance for workloads that power modern business - whether processing millions of transactions per second or ingesting streaming data from thousands of sources.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning, generative, and agentic AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including Adobe, Airtel, Barclays, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Grab, HDFC Bank, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free: aerospike.com/try-now .

