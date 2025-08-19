AI In Hardware: Market Trends And Investment Opportunities To 2029
Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Hardware Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in hardware market is set to experience a remarkable surge, projected to grow by USD 149.61 billion between 2024 and 2029, boasting an impressive CAGR of 27.6%. This dynamic market projection stems from this report, offering a holistic view of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and inclusive vendor analysis covering approximately 25 leading vendors.
The report delivers a contemporary analysis of the current market scenario, examining the latest trends and driving forces shaping the industry. Key factors propelling this growth include the explosive rise of generative AI and large language models, the expanded deployment of AI inference at the edge, and strategic investments coupled with vertical integration by hyperscale cloud providers.
The market growth is strongly driven by the transition towards domain-specific and application-specific architectures. Additionally, the prominence of interconnects, networking, and memory as performance bottlenecks, along with the push for on-device intelligence and edge generative AI, are poised to stimulate significant market demand.
Research was carried out using a blend of primary and secondary information, incorporating insights from pivotal industry participants. The report includes extensive data on market size across different segments, regional analysis, and an in-depth look into vendor landscapes, combined with historical and forecast data.
The AI in hardware market is segmented into the following categories:
By Type
- Processor Storage Network
By Technology
- Machine Learning Deep Learning Computer Vision Generative AI Others
By End-user
- IT and Telecom Healthcare Banking and Finance Robotics Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America APAC Europe Middle East and Africa South America
The report covers crucial areas of the AI in hardware market, including sizing, forecast, and industry analysis. A robust vendor analysis aims to enhance clients' market positioning, featuring a detailed examination of prominent vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Alibaba Cloud Amazon Web Services Inc. Apple Inc. Broadcom Inc. Cerebras Enfabrica Corp. Google LLC Graphcore Ltd. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Intel Corp. International Business Machines Corp. Micron Technology Inc. Microsoft Corp. NVIDIA Corp. Qualcomm Inc. SambaNova Systems Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Shenzhen Intellifusion Technologies Co. Ltd.
