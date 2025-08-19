AI In Hardware: Market Trends And Investment Opportunities To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is spurred by expanding AI applications in IT, healthcare, and finance sectors across North America, APAC, and Europe

The AI in hardware market is set to experience a remarkable surge, projected to grow by USD 149.61 billion between 2024 and 2029, boasting an impressive CAGR of 27.6%. This dynamic market projection stems from this report, offering a holistic view of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and inclusive vendor analysis covering approximately 25 leading vendors.

The report delivers a contemporary analysis of the current market scenario, examining the latest trends and driving forces shaping the industry. Key factors propelling this growth include the explosive rise of generative AI and large language models, the expanded deployment of AI inference at the edge, and strategic investments coupled with vertical integration by hyperscale cloud providers.

The market growth is strongly driven by the transition towards domain-specific and application-specific architectures. Additionally, the prominence of interconnects, networking, and memory as performance bottlenecks, along with the push for on-device intelligence and edge generative AI, are poised to stimulate significant market demand.

Research was carried out using a blend of primary and secondary information, incorporating insights from pivotal industry participants. The report includes extensive data on market size across different segments, regional analysis, and an in-depth look into vendor landscapes, combined with historical and forecast data.

The AI in hardware market is segmented into the following categories:

By Type



Processor

Storage Network

By Technology



Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Generative AI Others

By End-user



IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Banking and Finance

Robotics Others

By Geographical Landscape



North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa South America

The report covers crucial areas of the AI in hardware market, including sizing, forecast, and industry analysis. A robust vendor analysis aims to enhance clients' market positioning, featuring a detailed examination of prominent vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cerebras

Enfabrica Corp.

Google LLC

Graphcore Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

SambaNova Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Shenzhen Intellifusion Technologies Co. Ltd.

