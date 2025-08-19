Market Opportunities For AI In Ultrasound Through 2029
Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in ultrasound imaging market is projected to expand by USD 848.2 million from 2024 to 2029, with a CAGR of 29.3% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with vendor insights covering approximately 25 vendors.
The current market environment is significantly influenced by the increasing need for improved diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency, advancements in AI and machine learning algorithms, and a growing shift towards decentralized diagnostics and point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS).
This market growth is driven by the advancement of AI-driven automation and workflow optimization, coupled with the spread and democratization of POCUS and the rise of advanced diagnostics and predictive analytics. This leads to a substantial upsurge in market demand.
This report integrates primary and secondary research, including inputs from industry key players, providing extensive data on market size, segmental and regional analysis, and a vendor landscape.
The AI in ultrasound imaging market is segmented as follows:
By Component
- Software Services Hardware
By End-user
- Hospitals Diagnostic imaging centers Others
By Application
- Neurology Radiology Obstetrics and gynecology Cardiovascular Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America APAC Europe Middle East and Africa South America
The report covers the following areas:
- AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market sizing AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market forecast AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market industry analysis
The vendor analysis section provides insights for clients to enhance their market stance, with detailed analyses of leading vendors. Moreover, insights on emerging trends and challenges inform businesses on strategizing and capitalizing on growth opportunities.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Butterfly Network Inc. Canon Medical Systems Corp. Clarius Mobile Health Corp. EDAN Instruments Inc. Esaote S.p.A. Exo Imaging Inc. FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. Hitachi Ltd. Hologic Inc. iSono Health Inc. Koios Medical Inc. Konica Minolta Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd. Siemens Healthineers AG Ultromics Ltd.
