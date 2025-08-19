AI In Endoscopy: Industry Outlook Through 2025-2029 Featuring Strategic Analysis Of 13 Market Players In Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Ascs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI in endoscopy offers growth opportunities through advanced characterization, AI-robotics integration, and enterprise platforms

The AI in endoscopy market is projected to expand by USD 2.56 billion from 2024 to 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7% over the forecast period. This report offers a thorough analysis that includes market size and forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 leading participants.

Key drivers of this market growth include the rising prevalence of target diseases, an increased emphasis on early diagnosis, rapid technological advancements, and a growing body of clinical evidence. Additionally, there is a significant shift towards value-based healthcare, emphasizing the importance of operational efficiency.

The market is driven by its expansion beyond mere polyp detection to encompass advanced characterization and novel anatomical applications. Furthermore, the integration of AI with robotics, enhanced intraoperative visualization, and the shift towards enterprise-level platforms and strategic ecosystem partnerships significantly contribute to the rising demand.

This study utilizes a balanced blend of primary and secondary sources, incorporating inputs from critical industry stakeholders. The report encompasses comprehensive market size data, segmentations, regional analyses, and an evaluation of the vendor landscape backed by historical and forecast data.

The AI in endoscopy market is segmented as follows:



By Component



Solutions

Services

By Application



Gastrointestinal endoscopy



Colonoscopy



Respiratory endoscopy



Urological endoscopy

Others

By End-user



Hospitals



Specialty clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

By Geographical Landscape



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East and Africa

The report addresses several critical areas:



AI In Endoscopy Market sizing

AI In Endoscopy Market forecast AI In Endoscopy Market industry analysis

Designed to strengthen market positioning, the robust vendor analysis in the report highlights several prominent AI in endoscopy market vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Iterative Health Inc.

MAGENTIQ EYE

Medtronic PLC

NEC Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

ODIN MEDICAL LTD.

Olympus Corp.

Omega Medical Imaging LLC

PENTAX Medical Co.

Virgo SVS

Wision A.I. Wuhan ENDOANGEL Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

