Edible Insects Represent A $3.72 Billion Market Opportunity By 2030 Strategic Investments Propel Edible Insects In The Growing Alternative Protein Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The industry offers a sustainable solution to address nutritional and environmental challenges
Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Insects Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The edible insect market is projected to expand significantly, increasing from USD 1.252 billion in 2025 to USD 3.715 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.30%. This global surge is fueled by the demand for sustainable nutrition solutions to cater to a rapidly growing population. The market's growth is bolstered by the high nutritional benefits of edible insects, efficient feed conversion rates, and escalating investments in alternative proteins. These factors establish edible insects as a key player in alleviating the environmental pressures faced by traditional livestock and agricultural systems.
Market Drivers
The high food conversion efficiency of edible insects and the increasing investments in their development are primary drivers in this market. According to the FAO, crickets need significantly less feed than conventional livestock to produce equivalent proteins, which makes them an enticing alternative, particularly as global feed demands rise. Moreover, edible insects are a rich source of essential nutrients, enhancing their viability as a sustainable food source. In March 2022, Lotte Confectionery Co. of South Korea invested in Aspire Food Group in Canada through a venture capital fund, focusing on advancements in edible insect protein. These strategic collaborations highlight the growing interest in eco-friendly dietary options, further propelling market growth.
Market Segmentation
The edible insect market is categorized into human and animal feed applications, with the latter gaining momentum. The shift in consumer preferences and recognition of insects as a nutritious ingredient in pet food contribute to segment growth. Their sustainable, cost-effective, and nutritional profiles position edible insects as a superior feed alternative, primed for expansion alongside the growing pet owner population.
The edible insect market's upward trajectory is supported by the pursuit of sustainable food practices, nutritional efficacy, and resource efficiency. With mounting investments, favorable regulations, and expanding acceptance in both human and animal feed, the market is strategically positioned for growth, presenting viable solutions to global food security and environmental challenges.
Key Benefits of this Report:
Insightful Analysis: Offers in-depth market insights across major and emerging regions, analyzing customer segments, governmental influence, consumer behavior, industry sectors, and sub-segments. Competitive Landscape: Details strategic efforts by global players to identify and achieve market penetration effectively. Market Drivers & Future Trends: Investigates dynamic factors and trends shaping future market landscapes. Actionable Recommendations: Utilizes insights for informed strategic business decisions to unlock new opportunities. Catered to Diverse Audiences: Provides value to startups, research bodies, consultants, SMEs, and large corporations.
Report Coverage:
Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecasts from 2025 to 2030 Growth Opportunities, Market Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Context, and Trend Analysis Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Studies Revenue Growth Forecasts by segment and geography Company Profiles (Strategies, Products, Financials, Key Developments, etc.)
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 146
| Forecast Period
| 2025-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $1.25 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $3.72 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 24.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Snapshot
Market Overview Market Definition Scope of the Study Market Segmentation
Business Landscape
Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Porter's Five Forces Analysis Industry Value Chain Analysis Policies and Regulations Strategic Recommendations
Technological Outlook
Edible Insects Market by Insect Type
Introduction Cricket Mealworms Grasshopper Others
Edible Insects Market by Product Type
Introduction Whole Insect Powder Others
Edible Insects Market by Distribution Channel
Introduction Online Offline
Edible Insects Market by Application
Introduction Animal Feed Human Food Others
Vacuum Interrupter Market by Geography
Introduction North America South America Europe
Germany France United Kingdom Spain Others Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Thailand Others
Competitive Environment and Analysis
Major Players and Strategy Analysis Market Share Analysis Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations Competitive Dashboard
Company Profiles
HaoCheng Industry Co. Ltd. JR Unique Foods Ltd. Entomo Farms Ltd. Aspire Food Group Inc. Ynsect Nutribug Ltd. Chapul Cricket Protein Beta Hatch Inc. Protix B.V. InnovaFeed SAS
Appendix
Currency Assumptions Key benefits for stakeholders Research Methodology Abbreviations
