Online Gambling Market Report And Company Analysis 2025-2029, With Profiles Of 1Xbet, 888 Holdings, Bet365 Group, Betfred, Betonline, Betsson, Churchill Downs, Entain, Flutter Entertainment, And More
Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The online gambling market is poised for substantial growth, with forecasts suggesting an increase of USD 208.6 billion between 2024 and 2029. This market is set to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period.
This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis, highlighting key market dimensions, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a thorough vendor analysis.
The report presents an overview of the market, emphasizing current trends, driving factors, and the broader market environment.
Key drivers include the increasing adoption of digital technologies, a rise in sponsorships, convenient payment options, and a surge in partnerships aimed at launching new games. Innovations such as live betting, VR, and AR experiences are identified as significant contributors to market growth.
Additionally, the increasing adoption of AI in online gambling, along with the integration of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in transactions, is expected to catalyze demand.
Market Segmentation:
- By Device: Desktop, Mobile By Product: Lottery, Betting, Casino By Component: Software, Services By Geographical Landscape: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa
Areas Covered in the Report:
- Online Gambling Market Sizing Online Gambling Market Forecast Online Gambling Market Industry Analysis
The report's vendor analysis aims to enhance client market positioning, featuring detailed evaluations of prominent vendors such as 1XBet, 888 Holdings Plc, Ballys Corp., Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Group, BetOnline, Betsson AB, Churchill Downs Inc., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, and others. The analysis also delves into emerging trends and challenges poised to impact market growth, thereby aiding strategic planning and the capitalization of upcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- 1 Executive Summary 2 Market Analysis
- 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation 2.3 Factors of disruption 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis
- 4.1 Market definition 4.2 Market segment analysis 4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- 5.1 Global Online Gambling Market 2019 - 2023 5.2 Device segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.3 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.4 Component segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 7.1 Five forces summary 7.2 Bargaining power of buyers 7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 7.4 Threat of new entrants 7.5 Threat of substitutes 7.6 Threat of rivalry 7.7 Market condition
- 8.1 Market segments 8.2 Comparison by Device 8.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.5 Market opportunity by Device
- 9.1 Market segments 9.2 Comparison by Product 9.3 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.4 Betting - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.5 Casino - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.6 Market opportunity by Product
- 10.1 Market segments 10.2 Comparison by Component 10.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.5 Market opportunity by Component
- 12.1 Geographic segmentation 12.2 Geographic comparison 12.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.14 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.15 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.16 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.17 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- 13.1 Market drivers 13.2 Market challenges 13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 13.4 Market opportunities/restraints
- 14.1 Overview 14.2 Competitive Landscape 14.3 Landscape disruption 14.4 Industry risks
- 15.1 Companies profiled 15.2 Company ranking index 15.3 Market positioning of companies
Companies Profiled:
- 1XBet 888 Holdings Plc Ballys Corp. Bet365 Group Ltd. Betfred Group BetOnline Betsson AB Cherry Spelgladje AB Churchill Downs Inc. Entain Plc Flutter Entertainment Plc Fortuna Entertainment Group AS Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. INTRALOT SA Kindred Group Plc MGM Resorts International Rank Group PLC Scientific Games LLC Sportech Plc Super Group SGHC Ltd.
