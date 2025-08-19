Online Gambling Market Report And Company Analysis 2025-2029, With Profiles Of 1Xbet, 888 Holdings, Bet365 Group, Betfred, Betonline, Betsson, Churchill Downs, Entain, Flutter Entertainment, And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The online gambling market, predicted to grow by USD 208.6 billion from 2024-2029 with a CAGR of 12.4%, is analyzed in a new report. Key growth factors include digital adoption, sponsorships, and partnerships. The report covers market size, trends, segmentation, opportunities, and vendor analysis.

The "Online Gambling Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online gambling market is poised for substantial growth, with forecasts suggesting an increase of USD 208.6 billion between 2024 and 2029. This market is set to accelerate at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis, highlighting key market dimensions, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a thorough vendor analysis.

The report presents an overview of the market, emphasizing current trends, driving factors, and the broader market environment.

Key drivers include the increasing adoption of digital technologies, a rise in sponsorships, convenient payment options, and a surge in partnerships aimed at launching new games. Innovations such as live betting, VR, and AR experiences are identified as significant contributors to market growth.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of AI in online gambling, along with the integration of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in transactions, is expected to catalyze demand.

Market Segmentation:



By Device: Desktop, Mobile

By Product: Lottery, Betting, Casino

By Component: Software, Services By Geographical Landscape: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Areas Covered in the Report:



Online Gambling Market Sizing

Online Gambling Market Forecast Online Gambling Market Industry Analysis

The report's vendor analysis aims to enhance client market positioning, featuring detailed evaluations of prominent vendors such as 1XBet, 888 Holdings Plc, Ballys Corp., Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Group, BetOnline, Betsson AB, Churchill Downs Inc., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, and others. The analysis also delves into emerging trends and challenges poised to impact market growth, thereby aiding strategic planning and the capitalization of upcoming growth opportunities.

