Kazakhstan Sets Up AI Unit To Modernise Armed Forces
According to the ministry's statement on Monday, the unit will develop AI solutions for big data analysis, automated command systems, operational modelling and real-time decision-making in combat situations, Xinhua News Agency reported.
"In accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and with the goal of enhancing management efficiency, optimising processes, and strengthening defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has established a specialised unit responsible for the implementation and development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies," the ministry said
The unit will work with domestic and international research centres, universities and IT companies to integrate AI technologies into defence systems and promote a national framework for military AI applications.
As part of the initiative, the ministry will also train officers and analysts in advanced digital technologies.
"This move lays the foundation for a modernised defence system where AI enhances operational efficiency and security," the ministry said.
Additionally, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation Darkhan Akhmediev on Tuesday inspected the Work of Digital Officers in Garrisons.
"In the Abay and Ayagoz garrisons, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation Darkhan Akhmediev assessed the effectiveness of implementing digital technologies in the operations of military units and institutions," the defence ministry said in a post on X.
