Dutch Medical Lab Breach: Hackers Request USD1.28M Ransom
(MENAFN) Hackers have compromised the personal data of nearly half a million Dutch citizens through a cyberattack on a medical lab in Rijswijk, according to Dutch media reports Monday.
The hacker collective Nova announced on the dark web that it obtained sensitive information from Clinical Diagnostics and warned it would release the data publicly unless its demands are met.
A broadcaster reported that Clinical Diagnostics had previously paid the group to halt an earlier leak. However, Nova now accuses the company of having “violated agreements,” potentially by involving law enforcement, and has issued a fresh ultimatum.
A countdown timer sets the deadline for compliance by the night of August 28.
The group demands 11 bitcoins — nearly €1.1 million ($1.28 million) — threatening to expose the stolen records otherwise.
The breach affects data on 485,000 women enrolled in the national cervical cancer screening program, including personal details such as names, addresses, birth dates, citizen service numbers (BSN), and in some instances, test results.
Nova has already leaked information from over 50,000 individuals, including results from various medical tests involving vaginal, penile, urine, skin tissue, and wound fluid samples.
The hackers claim to have extracted approximately 300 gigabytes of data, though only 85 megabytes — roughly 0.03% — have been posted online so far as a sample.
