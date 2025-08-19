Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) Market Outlook 2025-2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis Of Shell, Aker Solutions, Equinor, Dakota Gasification Company, Linde & Other Industry Leaders
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
- Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
- 1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope 1.2. Market Definition 1.3. Information Procurement 1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
- 2.1. Market Snapshot 2.2. Segmental Outlook 2.3. Competitive Outlook
- 3.1. Market Outlook 3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis 3.3. Technology Overview 3.4. Regulatory Framework 3.5. Market Dynamics 3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's 3.7. PESTEL analysis
- 4.1. Technology Movement Analysis 4.2. Capture Technology 4.3. Industrial Process 4.4. Pre-combustion 4.5. Oxy-Combustion
- 5.1. Application Movement Analysis 5.2. Power Generation 5.3. Oil & Gas 5.4. Metal Production 5.5. Cement 5.6. Others
- 6.1. Regional Analysis 6.2. North America 6.3. Europe 6.4. Asia Pacific 6.5. Central & South America 6.6. Middle East & Africa
- 7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis 7.2. Kraljic Matrix 7.3. Company Categorization 7.4. Heat Map Analysis 7.5. Company Profiles/Listing
The major companies featured in this Carbon Capture and Storage market report include:
- Shell PLC Aker Solutions Equinor ASA Dakota Gasification Company Linde plc Siemens Energy Fluor Corporation Sulzer Ltd. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI) Japan CCS Co. Ltd.
