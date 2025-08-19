Emerging Technologies Transforming Manufacturing Key Players, Market Trends, And Regional Insights In Manufacturing Technology Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|134
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$209.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1145.53 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Hyper-Automation and AI-Driven Decision-Making
1.1.2 Edge Computing and 5G Integration
1.1.3 Sustainable and Circular Manufacturing
1.1.4 Rise of Software-Defined Manufacturing
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.3 Regulatory Landscape
1.4 Investment and Growth Opportunities
1.5 Impact Assessment of Major Emerging Technologies
1.6 Research and Development Review
1.7 Stakeholder Analysis
1.8 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events
1.9 Market Dynamics Overview
1.9.1 Market Drivers
1.9.1.1 Surging Demand for Smart Factories and Industry 4.0
1.9.1.2 Government Incentives and Regulations for Emerging Technologies in Manufacturing
1.9.1.3 Shortage of Skilled Workforce and Need for Automation
1.9.1.4 Rapid Growth of Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)
1.9.2 Market Challenges
1.9.2.1 High Implementation and Maintenance Costs
1.9.2.2 Cybersecurity Risks and Data Breaches
1.9.2.3 Lack of Standardization in Smart Manufacturing
1.9.3 Market Opportunities
1.9.3.1 Growth of Digital Twins for Real-Time Simulation and Optimization
1.9.3.2 Expansion of Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Model
1.9.3.3 Adoption of Blockchain for Supply Chain Transparency
1.9.3.4 Advancements in Human-Robot Collaboration (Cobots)
2 Application
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Emerging Technologies in Manufacturing Market (by Application)
2.3.1 Automotive
2.3.2 Aerospace and Defense
2.3.3 Electronics and Semiconductor
2.3.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
2.3.5 Food and Beverage
2.3.6 Others
3 Technology
3.1 Technology Segmentation
3.2 Technology Summary
3.3 Emerging Technologies in Manufacturing Market (by Technology)
3.3.1 Internet of Things (IoT)
3.3.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
3.3.3 Advanced Robotics and Automation
3.3.4 Additive Manufacturing
3.3.5 Digital Twin Technology
3.3.6 Edge and Cloud Computing
3.3.7 Sustainable and Green Technologies
3.3.8 Others
4 Regions
4.1 Regional Summary
4.2 North America
4.3 Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.5 Rest-of-the-World
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Next Frontiers
5.2 Geographic Assessment
5.3 Company Profiles
- General Electric Company Siemens Honeywell International Inc. ABB Rockwell Automation NVIDIA Corporation Dassault Systemes Autodesk Inc. FANUC CORPORATION Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Emerson Electric Co. Bosch Rexroth AG Intel Corporation Zebra Technologies Corp. Schneider Electric
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Global Emerging Technologies in Manufacturing Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment