Construction Chemicals Market Forecast Report 2025 BASF SE And Sika AG Lead Innovation In Sustainable Construction Chemicals
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$82.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$101.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. MARKET SNAPSHOT
2.1. Market Overview
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of the Study
2.4. Market Segmentation
3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Policies and Regulations
3.7. Strategic Recommendations
4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK
5. CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET BY TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Concrete Admixtures
5.3. Waterproofing and Roofing
5.4. Repair
5.5. Flooring
5.6. Sealants and Adhesives
5.7. Others
6. CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET BY END-USER
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Residential Buildings
6.3. Industrial Buildings
6.4. Commercial Buildings
7. CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. United States
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. South America
7.3.1. Brazil
7.3.2. Argentina
7.3.3. Others
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. United Kingdom
7.4.2. Germany
7.4.3. France
7.4.4. Spain
7.4.5. Others
7.5. Middle East & Africa
7.5.1. Saudi Arabia
7.5.2. Israel
7.5.3. UAE
7.5.4. Others
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. Japan
7.6.2. China
7.6.3. India
7.6.4. South Korea
7.6.5. Indonesia
7.6.6. Thailand
7.6.7. Others
8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Market Share Analysis
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
9. COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Dow Inc.
9.2. RPM International
9.3. Saint-Gobain
9.4. Arkema
9.5. Ashland
9.6. 3M
9.7. Pidilite Industries
9.8. BASF SE
9.9. Mapei S.p.A.
9.10. Sika
Construction Chemicals Market
