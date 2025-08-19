Alttext.Ai Sees European Customer Surge Following Accessibility Law Enforcement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AltText , the AI-powered image accessibility platform transforming how digital content is made inclusive and compliant, today announced a significant rise in European customer growth following the European Accessibility Act (EAA), which took effect across the EU on June 28, 2025. While some countries have extended compliance deadlines, many organizations are turning to AltText to achieve full compliance quickly.Over the past quarter, AltText has added more than 101% new customers across Europe, a sharp acceleration driven by organizations racing to meet legal compliance deadlines. The company attributes this growth not only to increasing enforcement but also to mounting pressure from platforms and CMS providers eager to integrate accessibility at the infrastructure level.“We've seen a massive wave of demand from European companies and platforms needing to get compliant, fast,” said David Wenger, Founder and CEO of AltText.“With the EAA now active and U.S. regulations tightening, businesses aren't waiting; they're prioritizing accessibility, and we're the plug-and-play solution that scales. Many are realizing just how quickly AltText works. We have heard from many users of our platform that we not only saved them time, but we also saved them a great deal of money by using our platform.”This demand spike follows AltText's recent $1.5 million investment round from AirWayz Capital Partners and a broader 400% year-over-year growth surge, marking the company's emergence from stealth and the launch of its new offering: Alt Text as a Service (ATaaS).Since late Q2, roughly 50% of AltText's new customer growth has come from Europe, a clear signal of the urgent market response to the European Accessibility Act. In response, major content platforms and CMS providers across the region have begun integration discussions to embed AltText's automated accessibility solution directly into their ecosystems. The strongest traction has come from industries most impacted by compliance demands, including e-commerce, SaaS, and digital publishing.Driving this adoption is AltText's ease of implementation and global flexibility. Its InstantAlt technology allows websites to inject AI-generated alt text instantly using a lightweight, no-code snippet-eliminating the need for plugins or developer support. The platform also supports over 130 languages, including region-specific variants, making it ideal for international brands. With built-in compliance for ADA, WCAG, Section 508, and now the EAA, organizations can meet regulatory standards without operational overhead, thanks to enterprise-ready APIs and usage-based pricing.“With U.S. organizations also facing growing legal exposure around ADA non-compliance, this is only the beginning,” Wenger added.“Europe lit the fuse; accessibility is now a business-critical priority globally.”Next Up: U.S. Regulation PressureWith a rising number of ADA-related lawsuits in the U.S. and upcoming enforcement cycles expected, AltText expects its U.S. growth to accelerate in Q4, as organizations look to replicate the compliance strategies already being executed in Europe.About AltTextAltText is a pioneering technology company dedicated to creating accessible digital content for all users. Utilizing artificial intelligence, the platform automates the generation of alt text for images, promoting inclusivity and compliance with accessibility standards across various online platforms.For further information, please contact:Robert CariddiDirector of GrowthAltText...

