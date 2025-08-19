A Romanian Company Develops A Solution To Reduce Extreme Urban Temperatures

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In the face of increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves, Green Parking Solutions , a Romanian company, has developed a practical solution designed to help cities cope with rising urban temperatures. What started as an architectural concept has now evolved into a tangible project, currently in the process of implementation.

This is not merely a futuristic vision, but a modular and sustainable solution, purpose-built for urban environments and designed for immediate application-with a real, measurable impact on thermal comfort in cities.

At the core of the project are the so-called“green parking lots”-versatile structures that provide shade, lower ambient temperatures, and contribute meaningfully to reduce urban overheating. These areas incorporate climate-resilient vegetation, permeable surfaces, and rainwater collection systems.

Green parking units can be easily integrated into residential neighborhoods, public squares, or commercial areas. Beyond their functional purpose, they improve urban aesthetics, reduce pollution, and help manage rainwater, contributing to the reduction of local flooding risks. In addition, green areas can be a good support for urban biodiversity, for various species of native birds.

The system is designed to function without requiring major changes to existing infrastructure, making it an ideal option for city administrations seeking fast, effective, and scalable interventions.

“What sets this project apart is that it has moved beyond the design phase. We are no longer just planning-it's already being implemented,” Valentin Rusu, Founder of Green Parking Solutions, explains.

“Our aim was to offer a concrete solution that could be tested and replicated quickly, moving beyond preliminary concepts. These structures are durable, easy to maintain, and most importantly, they deliver measurable outcomes-especially during periods of extreme summer heat,” he added.

Urban heat islands-areas where city temperatures are significantly higher than those of surrounding rural regions-are becoming an increasingly common challenge across Europe and beyond. Concrete, asphalt, and buildings absorb and retain more heat than vegetation or soil, and the lack of green spaces limits the natural cooling capacity of cities. As a result, residents face thermal discomfort, energy consumption for cooling increases, and air quality deteriorates-leading to potential health issues.

In this context, integrating green parking infrastructure emerges as an immediate and effective solution.

Complementary to long-term strategies, there is a pressing need for-especially in pedestrian areas, parking lots, and public transport zones.

Through this initiative, the Romanian company proposes a climate-resilient infrastructure model that is easy to implement and has an immediate impact on urban well-being.

Cities of the future must not only be smart but also resilient to changing climate conditions. And this project demonstrates that innovation can start with the simplest of urban elements-even a parking space.

Implementation is scheduled to begin in 2025. Municipalities, real estate developers, and public institutions are expected to be the main beneficiaries of the green parking system.