AI Recasts UAE Financial Infrastructure As Smart Sovereign Platform

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A bold partnership between the Central Bank of the UAE and Presight, the AI arm of G42, is unfolding a new era in financial infrastructure. The joint venture will embed artificial intelligence across core systems – spanning digital currency, instant and real-time payments, card services and open finance platforms – designed, built, and managed within the UAE. The agreement places AI at the heart of systems such as the Central Bank Digital Currency, Instant Payments, Domestic Card Scheme, National Card Switch, Real-Time Gross Settlement, and Open Finance network.

The initiative underpins the Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme, a sweeping architectural modernisation blueprint launched by CBUAE in February 2023, with full deployment anticipated by 2026. Where CBUAE once relied on external vendors for supervisory technology and data systems, the new venture shifts toward a sovereign, AI-driven approach.

Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability, characterised the venture as a strategic move“to ensure the UAE's financial market infrastructure remains resilient, secure, efficient and future-ready.” He also noted that merging FIT's leadership with Presight's technological prowess will reinforce the UAE's financial ecosystem and underpin national economic stability, strengthening its position as a global financial centre.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive of Presight, described the venture as a“decisive leap forward,” stating that by“focusing exclusively on AI-driven financial solutions, we are creating a sovereign finance technology powerhouse that will redefine how financial markets operate-faster, with applied intelligence, and more securely than ever before.”

Already, FIT has delivered functional platforms like Instant Payments and the Jaywan card scheme, with CBDC infrastructure currently under development. The venture now takes over these critical functions - charged with developing, maintaining and safeguarding them under a sovereign, AI-backed framework.

See also UAE set to complete Eurasian trade deals by year-end

Beyond financial rails, this AI integration offers promise across several performance benchmarks: settlement speed, fraud detection, transparency, and cost efficiency all stand to improve. These enhancements align with broader technological sovereignty goals: reducing dependence on foreign providers, enhancing cybersecurity responsiveness, and supporting fintech innovation with locally administered smart infrastructure.

In a parallel development, the Emirates Institute of Finance's Innovation Hub has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with HSBC, Al Maryah Community Bank, Presight, and Core42 to explore applications of both traditional and generative AI across banking. The objective is to augment operational efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity, and enrich customer service within the banking sector.

In the broader academic and regulatory sphere, scholars have analysed the transformative potential of AI in finance, alongside its risks: regulatory opacity, bias, data privacy issues, systemic vulnerabilities, and ethical concerns. Recent studies advocate for explainability, human oversight, auditability, and adaptive, principled governance frameworks to safeguard trust while fostering innovation.

By embedding AI at the infrastructure layer, the UAE initiative intersects with these academic prescriptions - though realisation of such ideals will hinge on effective governance, transparency, and operational resilience. As financial systems globalise and grow increasingly complex, ensuring AI's reliable, accountable implementation will determine whether this model achieves its promise.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?