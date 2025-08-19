Glencore Invests Heavily In Copper In Argentina
Glencore investit massivement dans le cuivre en Argentine
The multinational has also applied for these projects to benefit from the Milei administration's programme to encourage major investments, according to a press release issued on Monday.
In detail, the Zug-based group intends to invest between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion in its Agua Riga operations, and between $8.5 billion and $10.5 billion in developing its El Pachón operations.
Once completed, these investments should result in the creation of 2,500 direct jobs.
