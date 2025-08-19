EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Bond

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor issues new sustainable corporate bond for renewable energy projects

Energiekontor issues new sustainable corporate bond for renewable energy projects Bremen, 19 August 2025 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, is issuing a new, sustainable corporate bond with a target volume of 15 million euros, which can be subscribed by institutional and private investors until the end of November 2025. The corporate bond has a total volume of 15 million euros. It has an annual interest rate of 5.5 percent and a term of eight years. In the current market environment, in which the share of renewable energies in electricity consumption is growing year on year and now accounts for well over 50 percent of electricity consumption in Germany, Energiekontor has been able to realise attractive conditions. The issue is aimed at institutional investors, asset managers, and private investors. The minimum subscription amount is 3,000 euros. The subscription period for the bond has already begun and is expected to end on 30 November 2025 (subject to early closure). A stock exchange listing is not planned. The issue serves to diversify the company's financing structure. Energiekontor intends to use the bond issue to provide interim financing for new wind and solar energy projects in Germany and national markets in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. The project pipeline (including US project rights), which was recently expanded to twelve gigawatts, includes a large number of projects, one third of which are in the solar sector and two thirds in the onshore wind sector. Building permits have been granted for more than 1.2 gigawatts. Approximately 450 megawatts are currently under construction or have reached financial close. In addition to the project planning and construction of new wind and solar parks, Energiekontor's own portfolio of parks ensures the company's financial stability. Energiekontor currently operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal output of around 444 megawatts in its own portfolio, which generate continuous income from the sale of electricity. More than 200 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the company's own portfolio, are currently under construction and will increase the total generation capacity of this portfolio to at least 650 megawatts in future. Investors who wish to learn more about Energiekontor AG and its business model, the terms and conditions of the bond issue, and the opportunities and risks associated with a bond investment can find detailed information in the sales prospectus and additional documents on the 2025 corporate bond at (in German only).



For almost 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 444 megawatts in its own portfolio. More than 200 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States. Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of over 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.3 billion euros. The expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2025 (11.4 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies. Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.

