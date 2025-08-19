Key Milestone In The Decarbonization Journey: Belimo's Climate Targets Validated By The Science Based Targets Initiative (Sbti)
Belimo, the global market leader of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems, welcomes the validation of its near-term and net-zero science-based emission reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) .
This marks a significant step in Belimo's three-pillar climate strategy.
"Combining energy-efficient HVAC solutions, a comprehensive plan to decarbonize our business, and the Belimo Climate Foundation demonstrate our commitment to maximizing Belimo's contribution to global climate goals. We aim to improve building energy efficiency, addressing the fact that buildings contribute around 40% of global CO2 emissions, and supporting several UN Sustainable Development Goals," says Lars van der Haegen, CEO at Belimo. Belimo's commitment is reflected in initiatives such as the CESIM House in Shanghai, inaugurated this year, which is LEED Platinum certified and equipped with Belimo IoT-enabled building automation and solar panels. Another example is the development of the new digital generation of actuators, which has reduced energy consumption by over 70%.
Building on these achievements, the validation by the SBTi confirms that Belimo's decarbonization trajectory aligns with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C mitigation pathway, underscoring both the credibility and ambition of its climate targets. Following a comprehensive assessment, the SBTi has validated the following targets:
Near-term targets:
Belimo also commits to reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from purchased goods and services and use of sold products by 51.6% per product sold by 2030 from a 2022 baseline.
Net-zero targets:
For further details on the sustainability initiatives and climate goals of Belimo, please visit .
The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters. Sustainability is an integral part of Belimo. For five decades, the company has been committed to environmentally friendly solutions and focuses on energy-efficient products that reduce CO2 emissions and promote resource conservation. In 2024, the Company reported sales of CHF 944 million and employed over 2,400 people. Information about the Company and its products is available at . The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).
