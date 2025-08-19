AMIGO LNG Signs 20-Year LNG SPA With GUNVOR To Deliver Reliable, Competitive Energy To Global Markets

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMIGO LNG S.A. de C.V. ("AMIGO LNG"), the Mexican joint venture of Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance, today announced the signing of a definitive Long-Term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd ("Gunvor"), one of the world's leading independent commodity trading houses.

Under the agreement, Gunvor will purchase 0.85 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG for 20 years, with deliveries commencing upon the start of commercial operations of AMIGO LNG's first liquefaction train, scheduled for latter half of 2028.

This long-term commitment marks a major milestone for AMIGO LNG, reinforcing its position as Mexico's first large-scale LNG export terminal on the west coast of Americas. The Guaymas-based facility will leverage its strategic location and proximity to the prolific U.S. Permian Basin to deliver competitive LNG supplies to customers in Asia and Latin America.

"Gunvor is committed to securing long-term LNG supplies to meet the evolving energy needs of our customers worldwide. Partnering with AMIGO LNG aligns with our strategy of diversifying supply sources and supporting the global transition toward cleaner energy," said Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading of Gunvor.

"We are delighted to welcome Gunvor as one of our key foundation offtakers. This agreement underscores the confidence global energy players place in AMIGO LNG's ability to deliver reliable, flexible, and competitive LNG to international markets," said Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance.

In addition to strengthening global LNG supply chains, the AMIGO LNG project serves as a bridge for U.S.–Mexico energy trade by monetizing U.S. natural gas exports through Mexico's west coast. This enhances cross-border energy integration, creates bilateral economic value, and reinforces the role of U.S. and Mexico as strategic partners in delivering secure and affordable energy to the world.

About LNG Alliance

LNG Alliance (est. 2013), an affiliate of Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC, is powering the future with cutting-edge gas and LNG terminal infrastructure across the USA, Mexico, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Backed by strategic partnerships with top-tier energy and technology leaders from the USA, Middle East, and Europe; LNG Alliance delivers reliable, transition and sustainable energy with global reach and local impact.

About Gunvor Group

Gunvor Group is one of the world's leading independent commodities trading companies, with a global presence in trading, shipping, refining, and investments across energy transition projects. Gunvor is a major player in the global LNG market, with a portfolio of long-term offtake, supply, and shipping arrangements.

SOURCE LNG Alliance Pte Ltd

