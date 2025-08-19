403
Trump Administration Aims to Acquire 10 Percent Intel Stake
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is reportedly exploring a plan to acquire a 10 percent ownership in Intel Corporation as part of efforts to strengthen U.S. semiconductor production and revive the troubled chipmaker, according to U.S. media reports Monday.
Insiders familiar with the situation, speaking anonymously, revealed that talks include the possibility of converting $10.86 billion in recent federal grants into equity in Intel. If finalized, this would position the U.S. government as Intel’s largest shareholder.
It remains uncertain whether this proposal has widespread backing within the administration, the exact stake size, or if the government will ultimately move forward with the plan.
Reports from multiple media outlets citing knowledgeable sources, further indicated ambiguity around whether the Trump administration intends to pursue similar equity arrangements with other firms funded through the CHIPS and Science Act.
White House spokesperson Kush Desai declined to discuss the specifics of the negotiations, stressing that no agreement should be regarded as official until it is formally announced by the government.
The U.S. Department of Commerce, responsible for overseeing the CHIPS and Science Act, also refrained from comment, while Intel has yet to respond.
Experts in the industry pointed out that, if executed, this would represent one of the most significant government interventions in a U.S. company since the 2008 financial crisis.
Any agreement would need Intel’s board approval and could face legal challenges from shareholders or rivals questioning the legitimacy of the transaction.
