Iraq, UN Reaffirm Mutual Cooperation


(MENAFN) Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid held high-level talks on Monday with Mohamed al-Hassan, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, to reaffirm mutual cooperation and discuss Iraq’s evolving political and developmental trajectory, the presidency announced.

According to an official statement, the meeting emphasized the United Nations' critical role in promoting Iraq’s political stability, democratic reforms, and sustainable development. Both parties underlined the urgency of strengthening collaborative efforts to bolster peace, economic prosperity, and long-term national progress.

During the talks, al-Hassan, who also leads the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), reiterated the world body’s ongoing commitment to Iraq’s future. The UN “remains steadfast in its support for Iraq across all sectors and will continue close cooperation to advance the country's development objectives, while actively supporting efforts to reinforce stability and promote sustainable progress,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The meeting comes amid preparations for UNAMI's planned exit, mandated by a UN Security Council resolution passed in May 2024. The resolution, requested by the Iraqi government, sets a firm deadline for the mission’s full withdrawal by December 31.

